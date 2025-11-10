V FOR VENDETTA HBO Series In Development With James Gunn On Board As Exec Producer

V FOR VENDETTA HBO Series In Development With James Gunn On Board As Exec Producer

A new serialized adaptation of Alan Moore's V for Vendetta is in the works for HBO, with DC Studios co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran on board as executive producers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: V for Vendetta

"Remember, remember, the 5th of November..."

Though the studio really missed a trick by not announcing this news a few days ago, Variety is reporting that a new take on one of Alan Moore's most celebrated works, V For Vendetta, is in development at HBO. 

BAFTA Award-nominated Somewhere Boy writer Pete Jackson is attached to pen the series, with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran on board as executive producers, along with Ben Stephenson via Poison Pen and Leanne Klein of Wall to Wall Media, which is part of Warner Bros. Television Studios UK. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Moore's 1982 tale is set in a dystopian Britain controlled by the fascistic Norsefire party. An anarchist named V, inspired by the infamous revolutionary Guy Fawkes, attempts to take down the government with the help of a young woman named Evey Hammond.

Here's what Moore had to say about the origin of his idea for V during a 2000 interview.

"When we started to do V, the entirety of the original idea was that we would have a dark, romantic, noirish adventurer and then we thought we’d set him in the future and then the details slowly came together and yeah, somewhere out of this we realized we were doing something about the contrast between anarchy and fascism, that there were lots of moral questions being asked and that yes, it was very much centred upon the world of ideas as being in some ways more important than the material world, which is I think a notion which has probably born fruit recently in other areas of my work, where it’s still something that I’m very much involved with, that notion, that ideas are more important, if anything, than the material."

The graphic novel was previously adapted as a 2005 movie starring Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman. It was generally well received and proved to be a moderate box office success (it was a much bigger hit on DVD), but many fans of the far more complex comic series felt it missed the mark.

Back in 2017, Channel 4 planned a series adaptation that never got off the ground. According to Variety, The HBO Max/Epix DC series Pennyworth "was also meant to serve as a prequel to V for Vendetta, though it was canceled after three seasons before that storyline could be fully fleshed out." 

We're not sure if the new V for Vendetta show will be a direct retelling of the comic, but HBO's acclaimed Watchmen series served as a sequel to Moore's story, and there's already speculation that this could follow suit.

What do you make of this news? Do you think it's time for another take on V for Vendetta? Drop us a comment down below.

"Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V (Hugo Weaving) uses terrorist tactics to fight the oppressors of the world in which he now lives. When V saves a young woman named Evey (Natalie Portman) from the secret police, he discovers an ally in his fight against England's oppressors."

V FOR VENDETTA TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works At British Television Network Channel 4
Related:

V FOR VENDETTA TV Series Rumored To Be In The Works At British Television Network Channel 4
Recommended For You:

Mondo Reveals Marko Markev's Take On V FOR VENDETTA

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/10/2025, 6:00 PM
should bring Hugo Weaving back as the voice
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/10/2025, 6:04 PM
@Matchesz - I hope the do that. He’s what made the movie amazing. Having him return as V would be amazing.
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 11/10/2025, 6:01 PM
No thank you...
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/10/2025, 6:05 PM
I'm sure Alan Moore is over the moon with happiness about all this, as he is a reasonable man not prone to hyperbolic fits of vitriol.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/10/2025, 6:07 PM
Oh Hell Naw!
The first one wasn't perfect but I guarantee it's 70 billion+ times better than a second attempt in this day and age. [frick] to the No.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/10/2025, 6:09 PM
Wake me when they announce Damon Daddy Issues Lindelof as one of the writers.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/10/2025, 6:09 PM
Seriously though, much like the terrible Seth Rogan adaptation of Animal Farm which perverted George Orwell's cogent and especially now timely warning against Communism into an anti-Capitalist screed, I expect this adaptation of V for Vendetta to be completely perverted by Hollywood's Woke bullshit which ruins everything due to their overwhelming TDS while refusing to see it's their side that actually has done all the fascist things the last ten years or so (forcing medical procedures under threat of duress and firing and societal cancellations, forcing women to not only accept men in their private areas and field of sport but brainwashing them that this is a good thing, taking children away from parents after they have infecting the children with a social contagion, etc.).

Should be a blast!
1stDalek
1stDalek - 11/10/2025, 6:12 PM
Could be fun if it sticks closer to the comic and keeps the unsubtle, brick-to-the-face, anarchist message. I don't think a Watchmen-style sequel would work at all.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/10/2025, 6:13 PM
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/10/2025, 6:15 PM
Who will Sean Gunn be playing,
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/10/2025, 6:17 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Evey.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 6:18 PM
Ngl , I thought it said that Peter Jackson was attached to write and I was like “that’s quite a get” until I reread it lol…

Kidding aside , Pete Jackson’s previous drama series “Somewhere Boy” has been highly acclaimed and he’s got another coming up which is an adaptation of a Nick Cave book so there’s certainly still talent there.

?si=sEiohpn6eFb2vV4X

?si=6U7EkS-IV3s2hUZ-

I am a big fan of the movie but I know it’s quite different from the comic which is a bleaker & darker story thus makes me wonder how accurate will it be tbh and will they make V as morally ambiguous & unsympathetic as he was in the latter rather then the former imo..

Anyway , definitely intrigued by this and if it happens then I hope it turns out well!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder