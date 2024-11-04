AGENT VENOM Movie Rumored To Be In Development At Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures made it clear that Venom: The Last Dance would be the final part of a trilogy, and while the movie did appear to wrap-up Eddie Brock and his Symbiote pal's story (while leaving the door open for more, of course), we may now know how the studio is planning to keep the franchise going.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, an Agent Venom movie is in development.

In the comics, Agent Venom was Peter Parker's former bully turned friend Eugene "Flash" Thompson, who bonded with the Venom Symbiote after losing his legs in service of his country. Tony Revolori currently plays Flash in the Spider-Man movies, but The Last Dance may have given us some idea of how Sony intends to introduce a whole new take on the character.

If you haven't seen Venom: The Last Dance yet, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

As Venom sacrifices himself to prevent Knull from invading the planet, we see one of the Xenophages eating the legs of one of Strickland's soldiers, whose last name is given as Thompson. Then, in the post-credits scene, we see a cockroach near a broken vial that had previously been used to house a viral shed of the symbiote.

Though the studio may decide to ignore this set-up (wouldn't be the first time) and go with a different origin for the next Venom host, it seems likely that a new version of Flash Thompson will be cast at some point to continue The Lethal Protector's adventures in the SSU.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in an Agent Venom movie? Let us know in the comment section down below.

“Eddie and Venom are on the run," reads the synopsis. "Hunted by both their worlds and with net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtain down on Venom and Eddie’s last day”

In addition to Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road; The Dark Knight Rises) in his dual roles as Eddie Brock and the voice of the Venom symbiote, the supporting cast features Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave; Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Atonement; Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill; The Amazing Spider-Man), Peggy Lu (Venom; Crazy Rich Asians), Alanna Ubach (Legally Blonde; Coco), Stephen Graham (The Irishman; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Clark Backo (Supernatural; The Changeling), and Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso; Spider-Man: No Way Home).