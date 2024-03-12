VENOM 3 Gets Official Title - VENOM: THE LAST DANCE - And A New Release Date

Venom star Tom Hardy confirmed that the third movie would mark Eddie Brock's "last ride" in a social media post shortly after production began, and it seems the sentiment (if not the exact wording) has carried over to the threequel's official title.

Sony Pictures has announced that the upcoming SSU movie is now titled Venom: The Last Dance. The film's theatrical release date has also been moved forward to October 25, 2024 from November 8, 2024.

We're not sure if the title refers to any specific plot point (does the Lethal Protector have any foes that are fond of cutting a rug?), but it most likely signifies that this will be the character's final solo outing... before a face off with Spider-Man?

A piece of the symbiote did remain behind in The MCU when Brock was zapped back to his own universe in No Way Home's post-credits scene, which has led to speculation that a confrontation might be imminent, but it's not likely to happen in this movie. Anything is possible, of course, but if Tom Holland had filmed any scenes for The Last Dance, there's a pretty good chance we'd have heard about it by now.

The studio has done a pretty good job of keeping story details under wraps, but when shooting commenced in Los Mateos, Spain last year, some set photos featured various Day of the Dead-like imagery, indicating that the Psychotic Symbiote's next adventure would at least partially be set in Mexico during the annual Día de los Muertos festival.

More recently, the following behind-the-scenes photo of Hardy wearing the same outfit from No Way Home's post-credits scene was shared online.

Let There Be Carnage ended with Cletus Kasady's (Woody Harrelson) apparent death (though that doesn't mean Carnage won't return), and Detective Pat Mulligan (Stephen Graham) seemingly being taken over by another alien symbiote, possibly setting up the debut of Toxin in this third movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) will also star in undisclosed roles.

“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” Temple said in a recent interview. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”