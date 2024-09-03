VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Promo Art Reveals A Horse Won't Be The Only Animal To Get Venomized - SPOILERS

The first Venom: The Last Dance trailer saw the titular Symbiote bond with a horse to give himself and Eddie a superpowered ride through the desert. Now, it seems that won't be the only animal that gets Venomized later this fall.

New promo art for the movie has found its way online today courtesy of some upcoming t-shirts; on those, we see that Venom has bonded with a frog and fish, though the latter appears to be one of those "Big Mouth Billy Bass" toys from the 90s.

While there are some cool shots of Venom too, he looks largely the same as when we last saw him so there's nothing overly noteworthy to discuss on that front.

Unsurprisingly, he still doesn't have any sort of white chest logo and, heading into the Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage follow-up, it seems Sony simply hasn't figured out how best to incorporate that into the franchise. At this point, we may need to accept it won't ever happen.

With Venom off in his own corner of the Marvel Universe, it might be a while before we see any "Venomized" superheroes; you can take a look at these animals in the X posts below, though.

Brand new Venom: The Last Dance apparel shows us that Venom will not just be bonding to a horse in the movie but to a frog and fish as well! pic.twitter.com/iw5XzWiPwI — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) September 2, 2024

"This one - I’m so, so excited about because we’ve gone much bigger," Tom Hardy said of the threequel earlier this year. "Kelly [Marcel] and I have been working with Tom Rothman and Sanford [Panitch] and their Sony team for 7-8 years now. We started off - like, initially, [Venom] was just Eddie Brock and nobody knew what we were going to do."

"Then the second [film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage] - we wrote the second one, we pitched it, got to direct it, put the team together on that - that was huge! That was a huge university of learning."

He added, "People were going to judge us, you know? Marvel Universe under [Kevin] Feige’s management is doing so well. Spider-Man has gone to Feige’s camp at Marvel. To me and Kelly, it’s so important to pour in everything that we can to build on that opportunity. So by the third one now, Kelly is directing it, she’s writing - I’m attached to it at the hip and shoulder, like whatever you need, we’ll figure it out."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.