VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Reveals New Chinese Poster And Spoilery Trailer As The Xenophage Invade Earth

We're just over a week away from Venom: The Last Dance arriving in theaters and a new Chinese poster and trailer have just been released for the threequel.

Both focus on the Lethal Protector's battle with the monstrous Xenophage and there are a few potentially spoilery scenes here; for example, we get confirmation that it's Knull sending them to Earth through portals on Klyntar and that Eddie Brock and Mrs. Chen will come face-to-face with the aliens at one point.

The teaser also provides a new look at the action-packed final act as Eddie and Venom find themselves surrounded by the King in Black's army. Things don't look good for them, but based on that glimpse of Toxin in a previously released international trailer, we're pretty sure he gets some Symbiote backup to help fend them off.

"Eddie and Venom are fugitives in this movie, far away from San Francisco and everyone they’ve ever known," Venom: The Last Dance writer and director Kelly Marcel recently told IGN. "Pursued by multiple adversaries, they’re now all the other has."

"Symbiotes are no surprise to their characters and the military science complex we find them in is part of the reason Eddie and Venom must run," she added. "While Chiwetel [Ejiofor] and Juno [Temple]’s characters have different agendas they, like Eddie and Venom, have to work together for the greater good."

There's not long to go until we find out whether social media scoopers have catfished fans by promising this threequel set the stage for Venom to team up with Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4. However, we're hearing press doing interviews are only being shown 20 minutes of the movie, so Sony may indeed be keeping some big secrets under wraps.

Check out the new Venom: The Last Dance trailer and poster below (via @thevenomsite).

This new clip also has a LOT of new Xenophage footage, if you’re looking to avoid spoilers I wouldn’t watch this. pic.twitter.com/dqZHUToZAr — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) October 16, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.