CALL OF DUTY Live-Action Movie Now Officially In Development At Paramount Pictures

Though details are sparse for the time being, we have word that a live-action movie based on the popular Call of Duty FPS video game series is in the works at Paramount Pictures...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: Via GameFragger.com

A recent Puck report claimed that Paramount Pictures was hoping to get a feature adaptation of incredibly popular first-person shooter military video game series, Call of Duty, up and running after entering talks to acquire the rights, and we now have confirmation that a live-action COD movie is heading to theaters.

According to THR, Activision and Paramount have "inked a deal that will see the studio develop, produce and distribute a live-action film based on the game franchise."

Call of Duty is by far the most widely-played video game series in the world, so it was probably only a matter of time before a major movie studio nabbed the rights after the recent success of a number of video game adaptations such as Super Mario Brothers, A Minecraft Movie, and The Last of Us HBO series.

The games originally played out in a World War II setting, before Infinity Ward's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007. There have been numerous sequels and spin-offs since, with the latest title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, scheduled to be released later this year.

This news has obviously been met with excitement from fans, although there is also some scepticism, as gamers wait to find out a little more about which games/characters/setting the movie focuses on.

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” Paramount CEO David Ellison said in a statement. “From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

“We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve,” he continued. “I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.”

“Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering,” Activision president Rob Kostich added. “With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”

Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 9/3/2025, 9:05 AM
I mean good for fans of those games and I'm not overly familiar with the story but what is special about these games story wise that won't be just like any other war movies when adapted into a movie?

Not hating just genuinely curious because it feels like to me this is gonna be pretty generic.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/3/2025, 9:10 AM
@Mrcool210 - This is just going to be a generic war movie unless they go by modern Call of Duty and make it a war movie with Peter Griffen and Homer Simpson in it.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 9/3/2025, 9:23 AM
@mountainman - COD has morphed into a demonic fort nite with lobbies composed of 80% pathetic cheaters.
The franchise has been decimated.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 9:25 AM
@Mrcool210 - I mean , there is nothing really different or special I guess for most of these games that hasn’t already been done in other war films to my knowledge

However of course that doesn’t mean they can’t make it into an engaging or compelling film.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/3/2025, 9:41 AM
@captainwalker - Thanks for confirming my understanding. I never really played, but I’m familiar enough with the franchise.

But even if they adapt the more classic Call of Duty, I’m not sure what would separate this project from the mass of other war movies. The bar is set high with that genre. This is different from Mario or Sonic or Minecraft. It would be like doing an adaptation of The Sims.

Netflix’s upcoming Splinter Cell adaptation may share some similarities with other spy projects that have released, but it seems to have the same stealth shadow based infiltration that the games are known for. What will this do to make it be Call of Duty and not a generic war movie? Have the voices of the soldiers be 12 year old boys yelling offensive slurs?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 9/3/2025, 9:45 AM
@Mrcool210 - It'll just be another war movie, except with a popular game title. The stories are very hit or miss. The original Modern Warfare trilogy (2007, 2009, & 2011) have a good World War 3 story, so I expect those will be what gets adapted.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/3/2025, 9:47 AM
@mountainman - That would be funny if they somehow incorporated some of those elements. I assume they will follow the Mondern Warfare story or the Black Ops story, I prefer the latter.

I stopped played maybe a decade ago but don't really hear but people raving about the story as much as they used to
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2025, 9:06 AM
It's hilarious because all of their games copy a handful of war movies. Call of Duty was basically Band of Brothers. Modern Warfare 2 was basically The Rock. Now this will flop harder than anything. Also you know they're screwed because they're resorting to movies. Keep making the same buggy game over and over, yet expecting a different result lmao
mountainman
mountainman - 9/3/2025, 9:11 AM
@bobevanz - Never been a Call of Duty fan, but haven’t they pivoted the games to basically be more Fortnight like now?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/3/2025, 9:14 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/3/2025, 9:16 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 9:38 AM
Cool , I hope it delivers for fans of the franchise!!.

Honestly while most of these could be derivative war films akin to others in the genre or even shows like SEAL TEAM or The Terminal List , I do think there are some angles you could do that might make it a more unique experience…

One such route Dunkirk already did In a way but still would feel somewhat fresh is harkening back to the original games where we followed the perspective of different soldiers from various armies whether it be the U.S , Russia or England during WW2.

Another direction is doing dual timelines akin to Black Ops 2 which followed both David & Alex Mason as they hunted Raul Menendez back in the 80’s and present day which could be fun but we’ll see.

Regardless , I hope it turns out well!!.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 9/3/2025, 9:43 AM
This film will follow the exciting and violent exploits of a disembodied appendage armed with an assault rifle. How many people can it kill in 90-something minutes? USA! USA!

