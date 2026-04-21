Elden Ring Movie Sets 2028 Release Date And Reveals Cast, Including Cailee Spaeny And Nick Offerman

Elden Ring Movie Sets 2028 Release Date And Reveals Cast, Including Cailee Spaeny And Nick Offerman

Alex Garland's highly anticipated Elden Ring movie has officially begun production, and with that comes a confirmed release date and full cast for A24's adaptation of the hit video game series.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Set photos previously confirmed that work had begun on A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring movie, and as we first reported on GameFragger.com, the full cast has now been revealed.

It's also been announced that this live-action adaptation of the fantasy game, written and directed by Alex Garland, will be filmed for IMAX and released in theaters on March 3, 2028.

We don't have character names, but with production set to officially begin "in Spring 2026," we now know that the movie will be led by Kit Connor (Warfare), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall), Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Ruby Cruz (Willow), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us).

Also boarding the movie are John Hodgkinson (Napoleon), Jefferson Hall (House of the Dragon), Emma Laird (28 Years Later), and Peter Serafinowicz (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace).

Proving he's the right man for the job, Garland, who was asked last year whether he's had trouble beating tough-as-nails boss Starscourge Radahn in The Lands Between, said, "I thought Radahn was quite easy. As long as you sort of activated the people who can assist you in that fight, they get on with that fight."

"They take off half his [HP] and you finish him off. It's all about activating those little summon signs dotted around. No, it's Melania who's the tough one," the filmmaker added, referring to the Blade of Miquella and Goddess of Rot. He'd go on to say that he was in the midst of his seventh playthrough of Elden Ring, with a "cool sword" in hand. 

"I just throw myself at them again and again. That's the technique that I learned with Dark Souls; it's not that you get better, it's more like monkeys and typewriters. You just keep doing it and eventually, one day, they're dead," Garland latere said of his approach to playing the game.

This is such a passion project for Garland that we've heard the filmmaker penned an "epic" 160-page draft, with 40 additional pages of imagery, as a spec script before flying to Japan to pitch FromSoftware in person. It wasn't long after that he received the green light. 

Created under the guidance of FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki and based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring debuted in 2022.

The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges. The dark fantasy action RPG has surpassed 30 million copies sold worldwide. 

Keep checking back here and GameFragger.com for updates on Elden Ring as we have them. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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