MARVEL RIVALS SEASON 4.5 Trailer Reveals Daredevil Voice Actor And First Look At Gameplay Footage

The new trailer for Marvel Rivals 4.5 unveils some action-packed gameplay footage of the Man Without Fear, whose voice has proven to be somewhat divisive...

Marvel Rivals has proven to be immensely popular since launching on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S last December, with gamers anxiously awaiting the debut of new playable characters as the roster continues to grow.

Daredevil was officially unveiled as the latest character last month, and we now have a new trailer for Season 4.5 which reveals our first look at some gameplay footage of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in action.

Most fans seem to be on board with this bulkier, armoured look for The Man Without Fear, but Aleks Le's voice work has proven to be a little more divisive, with some dubbing the character "Bat-Devil" after hearing his dialogue for the first time in this teaser.

In related news, EW has shared some new screenshots from the upcoming Deadpool VR game.

"The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An'Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection.

Justice will be served and a debt will be paid. But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves.

Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon… or will Doom claim its power? Find out when the Heart of the Dragon awakens on September 12 UTC."

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe!

The story follows a hostile meeting between Doctor Doom and his heroic 2099 counterpart, which causes a timestream entanglement that leads to new worlds being created and heroes and villains from across the multiverse fighting one another to defeat both Doom variants before one claims victory over the new worlds

Have you been playing Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments section.

