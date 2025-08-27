MORTAL KOMBAT II Stills Feature Scorpion In Action And A Closer Look At The Monstrous Baraka

Pretty much every character from the first Mortal Kombat movie - even the ones that were killed off - are set to return for the upcoming sequel, including the fiery undead warrior known as Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada). The movie will also feature the debut of the ferocious mutant villain, Baraka.

Baraka was introduced in the second Mortal Kombat game as a Tarkatan warrior loyal to Shao Kahn. His origin was altered somewhat for the most recent MK reboot, but we're not expecting his backstory to be explored to a significant degree in this movie, anyway.

The recent trailer teased a battle between Baraka and Karl Urban's Johnny Cage that is said to be one of the sequel's standout fights.

Both Baraka and Scorpion are spotlighted in new promo stills from Bloody Disgusting and Fandango, which you can check out at the links below.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.