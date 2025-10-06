WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming STREET FIGHTER Movie

Street Fighter ranks among the most iconic video game franchises ever, so the excitement surrounding the upcoming movie is understandably high.

We've yet to get a proper first look at this latest big screen adaptation, but WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently dropped a few hints about what fans can expect. The current Undisputed WWE Champion will play Guile, a pilot in the United States Air Force whose goal is to destroy Shadaloo, a criminal organisation responsible for the downfall of his best friend, Charlie Nash.

Talking to Pat McAfee (via GameFragger.com), Rhodes, who many of you will remember for his role as the villainous Derek Sampson in Arrow, hyped up what sounds like some hard-hitting action scenes.

"I was adamant that anything that’s a stunt, I want to do it," the "American Nightmare" shared. "If that requires me being on these wires, I want to do it. If you put another guy in the corner who I know is gonna do the shot after, I still want a shot at it."

"Noah [Centineo], Callina [Liang], and [Andrew] Koji, who are the three leads, [are] unbelievably good actors, who are taking it so dead serious and are there to work every day," Rhodes added. "Then you’ve got me, 50 Cent, Andrew Schultz, and Roman. We were able to play."

While it was to be expected, Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li being the movie's leads will come as welcome news to fans. Beyond that, the promise of practical fight scenes is sure to make Street Fighter fans happy; the story will obviously be important to this movie, but in some ways, that's nowhere near as crucial as the movie's fight scenes.

Recreating the craziness of the games will be no easy feat, though we know it's possible after 2021's Mortal Kombat successfully brought that franchise's "Fatalities" to the big screen. With plenty of real stunts, all signs point to Street Fighter being the hard-hitting fight movie it needs to be to do right by the long-running gaming series.

Cody Rhodes will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at this weekend's Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia, this weekend to decide the new "Crown Jewel Champion." Stay tuned to TheRingReport.com for the latest on that.

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters.

Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa’i as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The supporting cast includes Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter is set to be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.