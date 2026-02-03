THE FALL GUY Star Teresa Palmer Joins Prime Video's GOD OF WAR TV Series As Sif

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' God of War TV series has been given a two-season order, with pre-production now officially underway in Vancouver, Canada.

The show's cast is quickly starting to take shape, with Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok all confirmed for the series.

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, another major addition has been made to the upcoming live-action adaptation.

Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge, Warm Bodies, The Fall Guy) is set to play Sif in God of War. A mortal woman who was raised to a goddess when she married Thor, Sif still feels like an outsider among the other gods in Asgard.

She has three children, who she loves dearly, but she was unable to stop her husband’s descent into self-loathing and misery following the tragic events of a war in the distant past. Above all, Sif is a survivor who has navigated the often cruel and capricious world of the gods through her own intelligence and confidence.

Sif was played by Uncharted video game franchise veteran Emily Rose in the video games.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, God of War has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.

Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Addressing his approach to the series last year, Moore said, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is there's this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother."

"So it has this emotional heart, but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he's going through," he continued. "So there's a weight to it, but not so much weight that there's not enjoyment along the way and there's spectacle and there's lots of things going on in this world."

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.