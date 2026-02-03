THE FALL GUY Star Teresa Palmer Joins Prime Video's GOD OF WAR TV Series As Sif

THE FALL GUY Star Teresa Palmer Joins Prime Video's GOD OF WAR TV Series As Sif

Another huge addition has just been made to the cast of God of War, with Warm Bodies star Teresa Palmer set to take over the role of Sif from Emily Rose (Uncharted).

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2026 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' God of War TV series has been given a two-season order, with pre-production now officially underway in Vancouver, Canada. 

The show's cast is quickly starting to take shape, with Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok all confirmed for the series.

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, another major addition has been made to the upcoming live-action adaptation.

Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge, Warm Bodies, The Fall Guy) is set to play Sif in God of War. A mortal woman who was raised to a goddess when she married Thor, Sif still feels like an outsider among the other gods in Asgard.  

She has three children, who she loves dearly, but she was unable to stop her husband’s descent into self-loathing and misery following the tragic events of a war in the distant past. Above all, Sif is a survivor who has navigated the often cruel and capricious world of the gods through her own intelligence and confidence.

Sif was played by Uncharted video game franchise veteran Emily Rose in the video games.

Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, God of War has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun. The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye.

Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Addressing his approach to the series last year, Moore said, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is there's this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother."

"So it has this emotional heart, but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he's going through," he continued. "So there's a weight to it, but not so much weight that there's not enjoyment along the way and there's spectacle and there's lots of things going on in this world."

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
RESIDENT EVIL REQUIEM: Maika Monroe Stars In Haunting Live-Action Trailer For Upcoming Video Game
Related:

RESIDENT EVIL REQUIEM: Maika Monroe Stars In Haunting Live-Action Trailer For Upcoming Video Game
RUMOR: Nintendo Has Begun Development On A METROID Film
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Nintendo Has Begun Development On A METROID Film

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder