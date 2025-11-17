THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Unveils First Official Look At Benjamin Evan Ainsworth As Link & Bo Bragason's Zelda

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Movie Unveils First Official Look At Benjamin Evan Ainsworth As Link & Bo Bragason's Zelda

Following some recent set leaks, Nintendo has shared a first official look at the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie, spotlighting stars Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2025 12:11 PM EST
The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie recently commenced production in New Zealand, and following some video leaks from the set, Nintendo (via GameFragger.com) has unveiled our first official look at the film's leads in-costume.

The stills spotlight Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth suited-up as their respective characters, Princess Zelda and Link, together in a field. Zelda is sporting her signature blue tunic with a quiver of arrows, while link is dressed in green (though there's no sign of his hat or the Master Sword).

Bragason has previously appeared in the likes of Three Girls, The Jetty, Renegade Nell, and recent vampire comedy The Radleys. Ainsworth provided the voice of Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action movie, and also had a key role in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The set shots also revealed an actress who looked a lot like Severance star Dichen Lachman, who fans believe has been cast as Zelda's bodyguard and mentor, Impa.

Miyamoto took to Nintendo’s official X/Twitter account to confirm that the project was in development back in 2023.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films. I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The movie will be helmed by Wes Ball, who directed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) penned the script.

Ball actually sent out the following Tweet back in 2010.

For the uninitiated, the series is set in the fictional land of Hyrule, and tell the story of an adventurer named Link (who looks a lot like an Elf but is actually a member of the Hylian race) as he attempts to rescue Princess Zelda from the clutches of the evil wizard, Ganon.

The games have spawned everything from comics, to toys, to a short lives animated series, and Zelda is one of the most popular, revered properties out there.

There have been several earlier attempts to adapt the property, and back in 2018, we heard that a live-action series from Castlevania's Adi Shankar was in the works for Netflix, but the project has evidently fallen by the wayside.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2025, 12:20 PM
I’m liking the style… meow show me a trailer!
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/17/2025, 12:23 PM
@slickrickdesigns - You wanna see it right meow, or wait until hiss edited and all ready to go, purr usual?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/17/2025, 1:08 PM
@slickrickdesigns - this is the next billion dollars in 2027 i'm calling it.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/17/2025, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/17/2025, 12:24 PM
Get ready for the girlboss bullshit. DOA

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/17/2025, 12:30 PM
@WalletsClosed - I’ll bet you’re surrounded by exclusively miserable people.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/17/2025, 12:31 PM
@WalletsClosed - are there reports that this is doing the girl boss thing? I haven't read that and sure hope they can do something special with this property.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/17/2025, 12:36 PM
@WalletsClosed - although I will say its already not a good sign to see Zelda with weapons in tow and Link unarmed behind her lol...it might mean nothing but since film is a visual medium primarily, this does signal that Link is different from the warrior taking on the monsters for the princess
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/17/2025, 12:38 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm surrounded by beautiful people
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/17/2025, 12:40 PM
@WalletsClosed - beautiful and miserable.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/17/2025, 12:49 PM
@WalletsClosed - User Comment Image
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 11/17/2025, 1:06 PM
@Lucasberg - Do you not know that Zelda in lore is a warrior princess and her main weapon is a bow that shoots light arrows?
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/17/2025, 1:47 PM
@SurfinSuperman - eventually yes but the original story (which is simple but great) had her merely captive by Gannon after she broke the triforce and hid it in 8 places. The whole thing is Link's quest to rescue her and secure the triforce.

Even later on, Zelda's arrows are an aid to Link, not like her assuming the role of warrior.

The movie may be indeed planning to basically reflect the basic elements here in the beloved game series but who could blame people for expecting (and dreading) yet ANOTHER story where (SURPRISE) the universally true and classic damsel in distress storyline is turned on its head for the 50 millionth time.

The happy order of the world throughout history has been:

-Women will die for children
-Men will die for women
-God dies for humanity

The world runs on the above. All attempts to undo that natural order, results in stories that suck generally speaking.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 11/17/2025, 12:25 PM
Remember when some thought that Hunter person was going to be Zelda?

Oh, how we laughed...
mountainman
mountainman - 11/17/2025, 12:26 PM
@UltimaRex - Oh the people that wanted that are still so mad that it didn’t happen. What misogynists.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/17/2025, 12:28 PM
Hunter isn’t even in the film and people are still deep throating her schlong. Wild LOL
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/17/2025, 12:40 PM
@UltimaRex - its important a real woman plays a female character
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/17/2025, 12:42 PM
@mountainman - where are you seeing people mad that Hunter isn't Zelda? Is there actual proof of this, or is this a "trust me bro"
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/17/2025, 12:26 PM
Missed opportunity to drive people absolutely insane LOL
centaur
centaur - 11/17/2025, 12:27 PM
heck yeah
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 12:29 PM
Both of them look good imo!!.

However , I have never really been a Zelda guy and by extension Nintendo itself so might not be the best person to ask but I do hope this turns out well for fans of this property especially…

Anyway , I found Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes to be enjoyable so if Wes can translate that adventure movie sensibility to this then I think we should be fine.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 11/17/2025, 12:33 PM
WELL EXCUSE ME PRINCESS 👸
Super12
Super12 - 11/17/2025, 12:37 PM
Looks great. Holding out hope for this one.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/17/2025, 12:40 PM
Great casting from a visual perspective at least. I dont know if these two can act, but they look the part!
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 11/17/2025, 12:41 PM
Hoping this will be great, I kinda hope it's like 80% Link and 20% Zelda akin to the games
Kadara
Kadara - 11/17/2025, 12:42 PM
They sure match the look of the characters, here's hoping the acting and story sticks to the landing too. For the life of me, I'll never understand why they didn't just go with animation, especially considering the success of the Mario Bros movie.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/17/2025, 12:58 PM
@Kadara - "For the life of me, I'll never understand why they didn't just go with animation"

For the same reason in the modern era they have different art direction and gameplay. Zelda skews towards and older audience and mario skews towards a younger audience.

The people who show up for Zelda will not be the same people who showed up for Mario. A big part of this is because general audience Americans still view animation as a medium for kids. Nintendo knows what it's doing, in this regard.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/17/2025, 1:09 PM
@Kadara - Miyamoto has also said a number of times that live action matched the tone of Zelda more. He has pointed to the success of other recent live action adaptations like the last of us and fallout, and personally, I agree with him.

No one knows these characters and the company more than Miyamoto. It's going to be a real shame when he's gone and Nintendo inevitably shifts from "fun first" to "market research"

It's easy to see their more capitalistic over priced nonsense and roll your eyes at what I'm saying, but the games are fun to play, period. And he goes by feel. it will be a loss when he's gone.
Kadara
Kadara - 11/17/2025, 1:15 PM
@SATW42 - Thanks for your posts you make very compelling arguments regarding both the audience for Zelda and Miyamoto's impact on Nintendo, both of which I agree with. I'm just still traumatized with video game adaptation to real life movies turning out to be atrocious, hopefully my pessism will be proven wrong. I did read that Miyamoto is closely involved in the project which is only a plus.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/17/2025, 12:43 PM
Can't wait to see how Ganon looks.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/17/2025, 1:01 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - my guess based on what we're seeing in these photos is BOTW style humanoid ganon.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/17/2025, 1:26 PM
@SATW42 - Good chance of that.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 11/17/2025, 1:08 PM
I'm glad Nintendo is doing it correctly and it's not all woke'd up.

Good on them!

This movie will make $1B
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 11/17/2025, 1:21 PM
Still no Splinter Cell live action movie
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/17/2025, 1:22 PM
Weaponless Link crouched down looking up at Zelda who is armed with a bow and arrow. It's over.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 11/17/2025, 1:23 PM
Oh Boy, Smooching Time!

I can't wait!
SirReginald
SirReginald - 11/17/2025, 1:36 PM
The bow and arrow is for housework.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/17/2025, 1:50 PM
@SirReginald - hahaha!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/17/2025, 1:39 PM
Nintendo is about to be rolling in dough. Between this and Mario... Fughedddaboutit! Waiting on Mega Man, Metroid and Sky Fox.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/17/2025, 1:55 PM
This has the look I want. Reminds me of Ridley Scott's "Legend".

If they stick to the feel and basic story elements of the game series, movie will just be utterly epic.

