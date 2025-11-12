THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Trailer Reveals Princess Rosalina And Bowser Jr. As Brie Larson Joins Cast

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Trailer Reveals Princess Rosalina And Bowser Jr. As Brie Larson Joins Cast

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Trailer Reveals Princess Rosalina And Bowser Jr. As Brie Larson Joins Cast THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Trailer Reveals Princess Rosalina And Bowser Jr. As Brie Larson Joins

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 12, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

The first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been released, and it's exactly what many of you will have been hoping for from this big screen take on the Super Mario Galaxy games.

The sneak peek opens with the miniaturised Bowser trying and failing to turn over a new leaf for his captors, Mario and Luigi. However, it's not long until Bowser Jr. makes his presence felt, and he wants his father back. 

Plenty of cosmic action follows before the trailer concludes with Princess Rosalina showing why she's such a beloved character among fans. Conspicuous by his absence is Yoshi, the character teased in the first movie's post-credits scene (we recently got a first look at Yoshi, thanks to some leaked promo art). 

The trailer was released as part of a special "Direct" event that saw Nintendo announce two major new casting additions. Brie Larson (Avengers: Endgame) is playing Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer) will take on the role of Bowser Jr.

In the video beneath the trailer, you'll find two clips featuring more of their voices as the two fan-favourite characters. 

Keegan-Michael Key was recently asked about his return as Toad and said, "I'm done! I'm finished, I'm finished. We have shot it, I am done. It's super exciting. I know my publicist is here somewhere. [To publicist] I know I can't really say anything else really, honey? No? Yeah... [Back to interviewer] It's good!"

Among the actors returning from 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).

Among the actors returning from 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).Among the actors returning from 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on April 3, 2026, in the US and many additional markets globally, and will be released on April 24, 2026, in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout the month of April.


MARVEL RIVALS SEASON 5 Love Is A Battlefield Trailer Reveals First Official Look At Rogue & Gambit
Related:

MARVEL RIVALS SEASON 5 "Love Is A Battlefield" Trailer Reveals First Official Look At Rogue & Gambit
THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE: Leaked Promo Art Reveals Big Screen Yoshi And Teases Rosalina And Bowser Jr.
Recommended For You:

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE: Leaked Promo Art Reveals Big Screen Yoshi And Teases Rosalina And Bowser Jr.

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/12/2025, 11:39 AM
first one was solid fun.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/12/2025, 11:42 AM
As a Nintendo fanboy I gotta say

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder