THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Trailer Reveals Princess Rosalina And Bowser Jr. As Brie Larson Joins Cast

The first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has been released, and it's exactly what many of you will have been hoping for from this big screen take on the Super Mario Galaxy games.

The sneak peek opens with the miniaturised Bowser trying and failing to turn over a new leaf for his captors, Mario and Luigi. However, it's not long until Bowser Jr. makes his presence felt, and he wants his father back.

Plenty of cosmic action follows before the trailer concludes with Princess Rosalina showing why she's such a beloved character among fans. Conspicuous by his absence is Yoshi, the character teased in the first movie's post-credits scene (we recently got a first look at Yoshi, thanks to some leaked promo art).

The trailer was released as part of a special "Direct" event that saw Nintendo announce two major new casting additions. Brie Larson (Avengers: Endgame) is playing Princess Rosalina, while Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer) will take on the role of Bowser Jr.

In the video beneath the trailer, you'll find two clips featuring more of their voices as the two fan-favourite characters.

Keegan-Michael Key was recently asked about his return as Toad and said, "I'm done! I'm finished, I'm finished. We have shot it, I am done. It's super exciting. I know my publicist is here somewhere. [To publicist] I know I can't really say anything else really, honey? No? Yeah... [Back to interviewer] It's good!"

Among the actors returning from 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek).

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on April 3, 2026, in the US and many additional markets globally, and will be released on April 24, 2026, in Japan, with select territories releasing throughout the month of April.