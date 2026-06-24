Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Rumored To Have A Surprising Role In Marvel's Mutant Saga - Spoilers

According to a new rumour from insider @MyTimeToShineH, plans for the MCU's Wanda Maximoff moving forward could be every bit as controversial as her dark turn in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Taking to X, the scooper writes, "Not only will Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff return, but she's also set to be one of the main leads - and villains - of the Mutant Saga."

As always, a claim like this is best taken with a pinch of salt for now. Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce Olsen's return, let alone reveal what role Wanda might play in the franchise's future. However, this does line up with several story possibilities that have been discussed by fans as we head into December's Avengers: Doomsday.

The expectation right now is that the Scarlet Witch will appear in that movie as one of Doctor Doom's followers. That echoes The Children's Crusade, a storyline that saw Doom attempt to manipulate Wanda (and steal her reality-altering powers) after the devastating events of House of M.

Following the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel, Wanda remains one of the MCU's most tragic and emotionally damaged characters (she's also MIA and believed dead). Doom exploiting her grief, guilt, and immense power would be an easy way to establish him as a threat while simultaneously bringing Olsen back into the spotlight.

Still, this rumour becomes far more intriguing when considering what's to come for her as one of the Mutant Saga's potential leads.

While the MCU has never explicitly established Wanda as a mutant, many fans expect that to change as Marvel fully embraces the X-Men. On the page, the Scarlet Witch's actions in House of M and its aftermath made her one of the most reviled figures in mutant history. However it happens, Wanda declaring "No More Mutants" could lead to an insane event film.

There's also the possibility that Marvel revisits elements of Avengers Disassembled. The iconic storyline saw Wanda suffer a mental breakdown that resulted in devastating consequences for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Heck, she could even take Hope Summers' place as the driving force between the conflict in an Avengers vs X-Men story.

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I've been lucky when I started, I was used well...and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there!" Olsen previously said of her MCU future. "If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.