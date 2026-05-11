Baywatch First Look Revealed As Iconic Franchise Returns To TV With Arrow Star Stephen Amell

Baywatch First Look Revealed As Iconic Franchise Returns To TV With Arrow Star Stephen Amell

Baywatch is returning to the small screen next year, and a first look has been revealed, along with the reveal that it will star "top television talent with major social influencers."

News
By JoshWilding - May 11, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

There's a lot of buzz surrounding Fox's Baywatch reboot, but it's been confirmed today that the series won't be ready for a fall premiere. Instead, as we first reported on ActioNewz.com, it's coming to the network in midseason, with it confirmed to make a splash in "late" January 2027.

Talking to select media yesterday, Michael Thorn, the President of the Fox broadcast channel, said it's "an honour" to bring back the IP, adding, "There's only one Baywatch. It's one of the most iconic, popular television franchises in TV history."

The original Baywatch lasted for 11 seasons between 1991 and 2001, becoming the most-watched show in the world at the time. It aired in more than 200 countries and reached more than a billion viewers weekly. Attempts to resurrect the property as a movie in 2017 with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron failed. 

This version will follow Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell), a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his father, Mitch. But when his daughter, Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin), shows up on his doorstep, his world is turned upside down.

A first look at the new Baywatch series has also been revealed, though there's no sign of the Arrow star. Instead, the spotlight is on the younger cast members who will race into action in their swimwear. 

Fox's head of scheduling, Dan Harrison, said, "We have a rich history of launching series midseason. We just did it most recently with Best Medicine, Memory of a Killer and Doc before that. It goes all the way back to 24 and Empire and the 9-1-1s and The Resident. Obviously, Baywatch is a huge, huge priority for us, and we think we have a great opportunity to set the show up for success [in midseason]."

"Baywatch is a huge, huge priority for us, and we think we have a great opportunity to set the show up for success there," Thorn continued, saying the reboot will be "pure escapism with a cast that blends top television talent with major social influencers."

That latter point will raise some eyebrows, but it was probably to be expected. Thorn did acknowledge that this new version of Baywatch has "big shoes to fill," adding, "There's a lot of pressure on us to try to make it great, [but] there’s no way you don’t take that shot."

The cast of Baywatch includes Stephen Amell, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Thaddeus LaGrone, Livvy Dunne, Hassie Harrison, and Brooks Nader. Two cast members from the original series, Erika Eleniak and David Chokachi, return to their roles.

Baywatch is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, with Matt Nix (Burn Notice) serving as showrunner and executive producer. McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz also serve as executive producers. 

Check out this first look at Baywatch in the X post below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
RZA Talks One Spoon Of Chocolate, Kung Fu Homages, Casting Shameik Moore & That Intense Ending (Exclusive)
Related:

RZA Talks One Spoon Of Chocolate, Kung Fu Homages, Casting Shameik Moore & That Intense Ending (Exclusive)
Top Gun 3 Director Shortlist Revealed, Christopher McQuarrie Seemingly Not In Consideration
Recommended For You:

Top Gun 3 Director Shortlist Revealed, Christopher McQuarrie Seemingly Not In Consideration

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 5/11/2026, 4:02 PM
........
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/11/2026, 4:05 PM
WTF does this have to do with comic books?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/11/2026, 4:10 PM
@Odekahn - yo dont bee a comicbook hater yo
there was a Baywatch comic book series called Baywatch Comic Stories, published in 1996 by Acclaim/Armada. It was a photo-comic format featuring images from the television show with word balloons, running for several issues.

User Comment Image
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/11/2026, 4:12 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 5/11/2026, 4:07 PM
I loved those comics!
(Playboy)
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/11/2026, 4:07 PM
Midwatch, where's Zac Efron
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/11/2026, 4:11 PM
Where does this series take place? Cause uhhh Los Angeles ain't doin so hot these days. Probably Florida, like the movie or perhaps Hawaii like the later seasons of the series?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/11/2026, 4:48 PM
@TheStranger - They said it’s set in Venice Beach.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 5/11/2026, 4:51 PM
@thedrudo - Oh no! haha I missed that part, thanks for the confirmation!
Brand0nD42o1
Brand0nD42o1 - 5/11/2026, 4:14 PM

I’m all about reboots and everything but geez!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/11/2026, 4:14 PM
Where are all the black people??

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/11/2026, 4:18 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I can't swim
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 5/11/2026, 4:29 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - wait for the Netflix reboot
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/11/2026, 4:27 PM
"Fox's Baywatch reboot cancelled after one season"

The original had a campy, 90s charm with actual hot people who looked different. This cast is 90% tiktok stars.

Also...it pretty sure that guy in the middle, his sister just got convicted of having a relationship with one of her minor students
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 5/11/2026, 4:31 PM
@MisterBones - what's wrong with that? Mining ⛏️ is an age old profession
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 5/11/2026, 4:32 PM
@ModernAudience - my bad just looked it up. Min"o"r.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 5/11/2026, 4:27 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/11/2026, 4:35 PM
Well, at least they got some hot chicks for this, even though the last Lifeguard show on Fox was boring.
Zoowie214
Zoowie214 - 5/11/2026, 4:52 PM
Hmm, could use a little more Momoa...

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder