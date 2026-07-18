Matt Damon Drops Major Update On Bourne 6 With Oscar-Winning Director

Fans might not have to say goodbye to Matt Damon’s version of Jason Bourne after all, despite rumors that the franchise is looking to go younger in a potential reboot.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show to chat about his new film The Odyssey, Damon admitted he's actively trying to crack a story for a new sequel.

When asked to confirm if he was interested in making a new Bourne film, Damon surprisingly replied, "Sure- yeah, yeah. I'm talking to a great director named Edward Berger. He did All Is Quiet on the Western Front; he's a wonderful director. We're talking about it, and we're just trying to nail the story down."

Damon went on to add, "I'd love to do it, but it's just that thing where if we do it, we want it to be like the first three. And it's tough, because it's not built like a James Bond where every movie is its own mission and you can even change the person playing Bond. It's a linear story, so that makes it more challenging to do a sequel where you're giving people what they want but also enough new stuff."

The Bourne talk starts at the 16:12 minute mark in the video below.

Matt Damon confirms a new 'Jason Bourne' movie is in the works



• Edward Berger is in talks to direct



• They want it to feel like the first 3 films



(via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/yLtNsJPQl7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 17, 2026

Back in August 2025, after film rights reverted to the estate of author Robert Ludlum, it was Universal Pictures that managed to resecure the film rights "in perpetuity," after fending off Amazon, Apple, and Netflix.

At the time, Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer shared, "The Bourne franchise reshaped the spy genre with groundbreaking action films. We’re energized to expand this universe with new stories for global audiences."

Jeffrey Weiner, chairman and CEO of Captivate Entertainment and the executor of Ludlum’s estate, added, "We are thrilled that the Bourne franchise will remain at Universal. We look forward to working with the Universal team to expand the Bourne franchise across Universal’s varied platforms."

The Bourne movies trace their origins back to Robert Ludlum’s spy novels from the 1980s. While the first three films borrow their titles from Ludlum's books with The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum, their storylines diverge heavily from Ludlum’s original plots.

Following Robert Ludlum’s passing, the Bourne book series lived on through new authors such as Eric Van Lustbader and Brian Freeman, who expanded the franchise with numerous additional novels.

Matt Damon has portrayed Jason Bourne in four of the franchise’s five films. The exception is The Bourne Legacy (2012), which starred Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross, a new operative from a separate black-ops program.