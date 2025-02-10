F1 "Big Game" TV Spot Showcases Intense Formula 1 Action From TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director Joseph Kosinski

It's lights out and away we go with a new "Big Game" TV spot for F1, the highly anticipated - and rather unimaginatively titled - Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski helms the action, utilising state-of-the-art technology to recreate the sport's races in a way that promises to put moviegoers in the driving seat (something tells us watching this on 4DX screens will be a blast).

Original plans called for F1 to debut on Apple TV+ but it's now receiving a theatrical release, likely as a result of the budget reportedly ballooning to as much as $300 million.

Made in collaboration with Formula 1 (potentially explaining the on-brand title), the movie is described as "a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the F1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters."

"The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1."

In terms of story details, "[F1] will see Brad Pitt star as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his rookie team-mate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, battling against the sport’s drivers and teams."

Kosinski being behind the camera suggests we're getting an edge-of-you-seat thrill ride in the same vein as his Top Gun sequel. However, Formula 1 fans have been quick to criticise F1's premise, including the 61-year-old Pitt being portrayed as a credible race driver (in the sport, most drivers are considered past their "prime" in their late 30s/early 40s).

Similar to Netflix's Drive to Survive docuseries, it appears F1 will play fast and loose with reality to create added drama, though those of you familiar with the sport will know there's plenty of that to be found on track from week to week.

The movie's visuals - many of which were achieved through the use of groundbreaking new in-car cameras - are incredible, though this sneak peek suggests Pitt's Sonny Hayes will be no match on track for reigning 4-time Driver's World Champion Max Verstappen.

The movie's cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award-winner and Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

F1 arrives in theaters on June 27. Check out the new Super Bowl TV spot below (via ActioNewz.com).