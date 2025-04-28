Tom Cruise Defies Death In New MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Posters & IMAX Featurette

Tickets for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning are now on sale, and to mark the occasion, Paramount Pictures has released two new featurettes, a pair of new stills and an awesome batch of new posters from the upcoming Tom Cruise blockbuster.

Speaking with Fandango, Cruise shared his excitement for audiences to finally get a chance to see the movie, which he's been working on for the better part of five years now.

"I can't wait for them to see the whole thing. I mean, the level of filmmaking across the board from our entire cast and crew and Christopher McQuarrie - what he's accomplished with this film, I just think it's exceptional. There's things you're going to see that have just never been done before and the emotional journey of the movie is... I just can't wait. I mean, there's so many things that it's just very, very rich filmmaking, rich in character, rich in storytelling, it has taken all of our abilities to be able to bring this to the big screen for audiences."

IMAX will, of course, be the preferred means of seeing this movie, but it'll also be available in a multitude of premium formats, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and Cinemark XD.

Check out the new "Filming in IMAX" and "Iconic Running Landmarks" featurettes below, and keep scrolling for all the new images!

Plus, if you are attending the IMAX Opening Day Fan Event on Thursday May 22 at 2 PM, you'll receive this exclusive dual-sided Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning collector’s print:

In our review of the previous installment, Dead Reckoning, we said, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the undisputed blockbuster movie event of the summer! Tom Cruise delivers yet another action movie masterpiece, packed with jaw-dropping spectacle, pulse-pounding action, heartfelt emotion, awe-inspiring performances, and an exhilarating chemistry opposite new leading lady Hayley Atwell that’ll have you begging for more. This is one Mission we’ll always choose to accept! Bring on Part Two!"

In addition to Cruise, the supporting cast features Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger; Agent Carter; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible; Pulp Fiction; Dawn of the Dead), Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead; Star Trek; Mission: Impossible), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown; Pieces of a Woman; Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Esai Morales (Ozark; La Bamba; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Westworld), Mariela Garriga (Bloodline; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Y: The Last Man), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible; Ready or Not; Revenge), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter; Fight Club; Wrath of Man), Janet McTeer (Ozark; Albert Nobbs; Jessica Jones), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation; The Last of Us; Devs), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso; Game of Thrones; Hocus Pocus 2), Angela Bassett (Black Panther; What's Love Got to Do with It; 9-1-1), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire; Joker; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning; Grey’s Anatomy), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick; Transformers: Age of Extinction; The Last Ship), and Frederick Schmidt (Angel Has Fallen; Mission: Impossible – Fallout; Supergirl).

McQuarrie helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Ithaca; Band of Brothers).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters and IMAX on May 23!