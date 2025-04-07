Tom Hardy Unleashes HAVOC In Brutal Red-Band Trailer For THE RAID Director Gareth Evans' Action Thriller

Netflix has released a full red-band trailer for Gareth Evans' upcoming action thriller, Havoc, and it finds Tom Hardy in bone-crunchingly brutal form...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Havoc will finally been unleashed later this month, and Netflix has released a skull-crushing, washing machine-dodging full trailer for the Tom Hardy-led action thriller.

Fans of Gareth Evans' acclaimed The Raid movies have been eagerly awaiting news on his next feature, which we haven't heard much about since the filmmaker signed a multi-year deal with Netflix several years ago.

Back in 2021, we learned that Evans was set to team with Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, the Venom movies) for his first project for the streamer, and the first full trailer Havoc has now been released online.

According to the official synopsis: “Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

The movie is set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, April 25, and has been described as Evans's "love letter to the heroic bloodshed genre; the films that came out of Hong Kong in the '80s and '90s".

Here's what Evans had to say about Hardy's character during an interview with Empire.

“He’s a morally compromised homicide detective, who, two days before Christmas, just wants to get presents for his daughter and reconcile his relationship with them.”

“There was an intent with the design of the trailer to let people know that this will get quite gnarly in places,” added Evans. “That was actually technically Day Zero of our production schedule. It was an opportunity to camera test and SFX test, and test the light setups. And we ended up morphing it into a day of production. It was a baptism of fire.”

Check out the brutally violent trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Havoc also stars Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/7/2025, 4:04 PM
Gareth Mother[frick]ing Evans.

The Raid 1&2, Gangs of London, maybe missed some I don't know but these three productions says it all.

My top choice to write and direct a Deathstroke or Deadshot movie, hell I believe this guy can even pull off Batman.

I know Havoc is going to be a full blast action movie, and I know the script may not be top notch but that's the thing about his movies, the actions always compensates for that flawed script.

Looking forward to this, just because its him.

His action scenes are everything and Havoc(no pun)

Furthermore, thinking about it, Gareth is bringing back that old-school Chow Yun Fat style movie ie. Hard Boiled, Better Tomorrow, Once a thief, the killer etc.

[frick]ing love it

For [frick]s Sake
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/7/2025, 4:25 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Man I am HYPED after watching that shit lets goooo
AnEye
AnEye - 4/7/2025, 4:15 PM
Eh, looks alright. Don't like all the CGI for such a basic premise but it looks entertaining. I'll bite.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/7/2025, 4:25 PM
@AnEye - I agree.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 4:19 PM
I think that seems fun so I’ll definitely check it out!!.

The action looks insane though I wouldn’t expect anything less from Gareth Evans after classics such as The Raid films.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 4/7/2025, 4:24 PM
I prefer practical FX for these action movies but I hope it's good like The Raid.

