Move Over, Baby Groot! PADDINGTON IN PERU Trailer Introduces Us To The Adorable Baby Paddington

StudioCanal has just shared a new trailer for filmmaker Dougal Wilson's Paddington in Peru (via Toonado.com).

Starring a who's who of Great British talent, the threequel is led by Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Imelda Staunton, and Olivia Colman.

Carla Tous and Antonio Banderas are also set to appear, while Ben Whishaw returns as the voice of Paddington.

While this sequel is setting out to tell a much bigger story than its predecessors (and moving the action outside of London), this new sneak peek suggests the Paddington franchise hasn't lost any of its charm. That's evident from the presence of an adorable Baby Paddington...Grogu and Baby Groot now have a rival for sheer cuteness.

Directed by award-winning Dougal Wilson, Paddington in Peru brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

StudioCanal developed the movie, is fully financing and will distribute in the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand as well as through partners in China and Japan. Sony Pictures will distribute in the USA, Canada and other key international territories including Latin America.

Paddington in Peru is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children's stories by British author Michael Bond with a story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and a screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont.

"We've got wonderful new guest artists," Bonneville said in an interview earlier this year when asked about the movie. "Antonio Banderas is this Fitzcarraldo-type adventurer who runs a river boat and takes the Brown family up river."

"And we've got Olivia Coleman as the Reverend Mother who runs the home for retired bears where we've all gone, now that Paddington has his passport, to visit Aunt Lucy. But when we arrive we discover that she herself has gone off on an adventure, so we must go and find her."

"So it's a quest to find Aunt Lucy, and it's glorious," the actor continued. "It's full of all the fun and adventure that the first two films had and, as you'd expect, with an enormous heart and a lot of marmalade!"

Paddington in Peru opens in UK and Irish cinemas on November 8 followed by theatrical releases worldwide including the U.S. release on January 17, 2025.