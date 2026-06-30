Not Alone Trailer Promises A Very Different Kind Of Animated Movie From Illumination

For almost 20 years, Illumination has taken audiences into a universe of unforgettable characters and stories, including Minions and Despicable Me, the biggest global animated franchise in history, along with Sing, The Secret Life of Pets, Migration and even a couple of record-breaking Super Mario Bros. films.

Following a very intriguing teaser poster and announcement last week, next up for the studio is Not Alone, an entirely original new film. As we first revealed on Toonado.com, the first trailer has landed, and while this is in line with Illumination's previous animated offerings from a visual standpoint, it definitely looks like something different from them.

Yes, there are three wacky (and definitely toyetic) aliens, but the main focus is on this being a love story that takes its leads into the cosmos...or brings it to them, at least.

Leading the cast in his first-ever feature-length animated film, four-time Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune) stars as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone. Co-starring with him is Emmy and Grammy nominee Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building). She plays Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.

When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance.

Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.

The aliens are voiced by renowned British comedic actors Rob Brydon (Barbie), Diane Morgan (Mandy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), who play Dunk, Welly and Shirm. Two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) is Officer Zandro, and the supporting voice cast includes Oscar winner Allison Janney (Minions & Monsters) and Emmy winner Lamorne Morris (Spider-Noir).

Not Alone is directed by Eric Guillon, the co-director of Despicable Me 3 and the designer of Despicable Me and Minions, whose storied career at Illumination includes design work on The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films.

Guillon is directing alongside Claire Dodgson (Minions: The Rise of Gru) and Jonathan Del Val (The Secret Life of Pets 2). The film is produced by Illumination's founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and executive produced by Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis, and David Distenfeld.

Not Alone arrives in theaters next April.