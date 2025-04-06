AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Robert Downey Jr.'s Surprising Doctor Doom Look May Have Been Revealed!

Some artwork on Robert Downey Jr.'s 60th birthday invitation may have revealed the look the actor will sport when he debuts as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 06, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We had assumed the concept art that was mistakenly shared online a few weeks ago (though the Russo Brothers denied that this had anything to do with the upcoming Avengers movies) featured the Doctor Doom armor and mask Robert Downey Jr. would don in Avengers: Doomsday, but it seems the actor's actual look as the iconic Marvel Comics villain will be very different.

Downey Jr. turned 60 this week, and the artwork on the invitation to his birthday bash in London has now found its way online. As you can see, the art shows RDJ in a green military-style suit, purple cape, and a gold mask that takes more than a little inspiration from Tony Stark's Iron Man armor.

This could simply be some artwork created for the invitation with nothing to do with the movie, but it might be very telling that Downey Jr. was photographed at his party sporting the same curly hairstyle.

Is it possible that Victor Von Doom could be introduced in this outfit before donning the more God Emperor Doom-inspired costume from the concept art in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Click on the image at the link below for a closer look.

Ever since we first learned that Downey Jr. would be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, fans have wondered whether the actor would play an evil Multiversal variant of Tony Stark or the actual Victor Von Doom.

According to a recent rumor from scooper MTTSH, Doom is not a Stark variant, and simply bears a striking resemblance to the late Avenger. Apparently, the villain will use this to "present himself as an ally to the MCU."

This would appear to back up previous plot rumors that Doom will lead an evil group of Avengers that come from another earth, initially posing as allies to help prevent more incursions. It's also been said that "the entire point of creating these characters that reflect the original line-up, is because they'll be facing off against each other."

Here's what co-director Anthony Russo had to say when asked how Downey Jr. can return to the MCU as a completely new character during a recent interview.

"We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story. But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 4/6/2025, 7:37 AM
If thats the look, im not gonna watch it in cinema...
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/6/2025, 7:46 AM
@OptimusCrime - Same
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/6/2025, 7:53 AM
@OptimusCrime - Have fun telling that lie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/6/2025, 8:31 AM
@OptimusCrime - The two Doombots down below look good. I'm thinking his main look will be more like those guys.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/6/2025, 7:39 AM
Trolling us
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/6/2025, 7:46 AM
@ProfessorWhy - I don't think so. I'm not sure RDJ created that birthday invite for "comicbook fans".
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/6/2025, 7:44 AM
Honestly, there is good chance this might be his Doom look. Classic doom look might be delegated to doom bots.

RDJ is too big for Marvel to force anything and its not like Marvel is keen on comicbook look either.

With Marvel these days, anything can happen when they already deny directors of they love comics.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/6/2025, 8:12 AM
@MartianManHuntr - “Classic doom look might be delegated to doom bots“

That would be super sad. I get that they don’t want to cover RDJ’s face for the money they’re fronting to get him, but Doom has a specific look and the mask should be 80-90% of the time.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/6/2025, 8:24 AM
@MartianManHuntr - I really appreciate you being honest about there being a good chance it might his Doom look.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/6/2025, 7:46 AM
Next article: Top 5 haircuts in comic book movies
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/6/2025, 7:47 AM
That comic cover looks ass.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/6/2025, 7:52 AM
That’s wavy hair, isn’t it? Looks like Oscar Isaac did in Moon Night just about.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/6/2025, 8:33 AM
@IAmAHoot - Like who's his barber, Bill Sienkiewicz?!
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 4/6/2025, 8:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - I was thinking Taika watiti
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 4/6/2025, 7:53 AM
I would be fine with this. Save the classic look for the real Doctor Doom.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/6/2025, 7:58 AM
@WeaponXCII - I mean they also clearly have the proper Doom (2 of them) just below, so he's obviously going to go full tilt.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 4/6/2025, 7:56 AM
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/6/2025, 8:03 AM
RDJ for Doom will go down as the biggest misstep and ass casting in Marvel history
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/6/2025, 8:17 AM
@MuadDib - Have fun telling that lie.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 4/6/2025, 8:16 AM
The green suit, the position of the cape, and the fluffy white collared accent makes me think of The Vulture.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/6/2025, 8:17 AM
There’s no way that’s Doom’s look in any movie for more than a 2 second sight gag. Talk about losing the crux of your fan base.
Astroman
Astroman - 4/6/2025, 8:23 AM
It’s just a birthday party invitation Doom-themed. I wouldn’t make anything of it applying to his in movie look.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/6/2025, 8:25 AM
I thought Taika Waititi was done with the MCU?
Fares
Fares - 4/6/2025, 8:34 AM
It's a choice if true. We'll see.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/6/2025, 8:39 AM
His face looks like either it has some kinda weird transparent mask on or that he had a mask on that damaged his face everywhere but the eyes. He also has a red scar on his forehead.
The suit looks militant. pouches. He looks like a war general. Like if Zelensky was Doctor Doom (instead of being a Ukrainian Wolverine).
Also loving the magical science sigils.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/6/2025, 8:55 AM
Well if he looks like that I’ll pass wait see if trailer shows what he looks like doom and galactus only characters I like in fantastic four comics galactus I like more more than doom
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/6/2025, 9:01 AM
He's turning into Taika Waititi Cohen (or whatever he goes by these days)

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 4/6/2025, 9:04 AM
If they wanted an accurate Doom, RDJ wouldn't be playing him

