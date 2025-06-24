MCU News Roundup: Chris Hemsworth's AVENGERS Workout, The Hood's MCU Future, New THUNDERBOLTS* Deleted Scene

MCU News Roundup: Chris Hemsworth's AVENGERS Workout, The Hood's MCU Future, New THUNDERBOLTS* Deleted Scene

We've rounded up some MCU news for you today, including how Chris Hemsworth is approaching his return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, plans for The Hood beyond Ironheart, and a Thunderbolts* deleted scene.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

With Ironheart, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and San Diego Comic-Con all on the horizon, it's a busy time for MCU news. That's why we've rounded up a few stories for you in one place, starting with news on how Chris Hemsworth is training for his role as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Independent spoke with the actor's longtime personal trainer Luke Zocchi, who told the site that, compared to Thor's previous outings, he and Hemsworth "haven't pushed anywhere near as hard on this film. Chris still looks great."

He added, "I hate to say it, but I think we're just getting a little bit older. We're not killing ourselves as much and always thinking more is better. Instead, we're being a bit more in-tune with our bodies."

As for what that means for the God of Thunder's appearance on screen, it sounds like we can expect a Thor who is less ridiculously muscular than what we saw when Hemsworth ditched his clothes for Thor: Love and Thunder

"It will be interesting to see how different he looks in the film," Zocchi said, confirming Hemsworth will no longer be eating ten 450-calorie meals per day. "I don't think he’s as big as he was in Love and Thunder, and that wasn't the goal either. Chris felt uncomfortable with how big he was on that one and he wasn’t enjoying how much food he had to eat."

"For this one, he’s eating four or five meals [per day], but his diet is nowhere near as strict. We’re not ramming the food down his throat, but he still looks great," the trainer concluded, adding that the hero's new costume will be sleeveless. 

Over to Ironheart, and The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Anthony Ramos to discuss his MCU role as the villainous Hood. Asked about Parker Robbins' future, the Hamilton and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts teased an eventual meeting with Doctor Doom.

"I would love to expand with his character, knowing that Robert Downey Jr.'s coming back as Doctor Doom, and we know in the comics that those characters kind of overlap and stuff like that," he teased, "so seeing if there's any possibility for any overlap with Doctor Doom would be really cool."

"Everything is real in the Marvel Universe, you never know what they plan to do and how they plan to do it," Ramos continued, "but I’d love another shot to just expand on Parker a little bit."

While we wait and see what happens on that front, the first Thunderbolts* deleted scene has been officially released. In that, John Walker/U.S. Agent attempts to break out of the O.X.E. Vault, with little luck. 

Along with the scene, we've included a reminder of the special features you'll find on the upcoming Digital release of the movie.

  • Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.
    *Door is Unliftable
    *Gary Announcement
  • Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.
  • Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.
  • All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.
  • Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts*.
  • Director’s Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jake Schreier.
THUNDERBOLTS* Filmmaker Jake Schreier Explains His X-MEN Approach - Without Confirming That He'll Direct!
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Filmmaker Jake Schreier Explains His X-MEN Approach - Without Confirming That He'll Direct!
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Plans To Bring Back ANOTHER Major Infinity Saga Villain Following Ultron Claims
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Plans To Bring Back ANOTHER Major Infinity Saga Villain Following Ultron Claims

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
grif
grif - 6/24/2025, 5:14 PM
hemsworth is in shape. breaking news
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2025, 5:15 PM
"The Hood's MCU Future".....ok you got me with that one
User Comment Image
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 6/24/2025, 5:16 PM
I know some other people who eat ten 450 calorie meals a day, but they count that as their workout.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2025, 5:16 PM
Why is Walker constantly shit on through out it? that was my biggest gripe with that film.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/24/2025, 5:21 PM
Imagine doing all that workout for Dumb and Thunder only to end up being an embarrassment of yourself.

Also, Hemsworth, you should've spent less time in the gym and more reading books on Norse Mythology and comics. That would've helped you to play Thor far better than your steroid induced muscles.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2025, 5:58 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - shut your cock hole
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/24/2025, 6:23 PM
@TheRedLeader - Taika, log off from your burner account.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 5:39 PM
Get this man in a Street Fighters movie...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 5:52 PM
@BlackStar25 - I could maybe see him as Guile
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 6:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Same
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 5:41 PM
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/24/2025, 6:30 PM
@BlackStar25 - hell yeah
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/24/2025, 5:41 PM
Hemsworth was [frick]ing awesome in Furiosa, but he’s never quite clicked the same way as Thor for me. Don’t have much faith in this, but hopefully he’s fun
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/24/2025, 5:46 PM
Hopefully he’s not skipping leg day anymore…
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/24/2025, 5:49 PM

Hemsworth just wants to look as he- man gorgeous ripped as I am.

Never happen buddy.

**Flex!**
StSteven
StSteven - 6/24/2025, 7:54 PM
@DocSpock - Same here buddy. I could totally take him in a sec. Well... at least my right arm that I use for those 12oz curls and... other things... 😉.
cubichy
cubichy - 6/24/2025, 6:06 PM
They should have changed actors after love and blunder, cause it was dogshit. Love is not real or canon, made up by Taika. She should not be in doomsday. Also, hope that they don't Kill thor, there are many ways to send him off or replace the actor without killing him, doom doesn't have that kind of power, unless he is God emperor doom. Thor needs a full redemption and send-off and Hemsworth needs to go.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 6:18 PM
Even the younger Avengers are getting old now. I mean there's only Thor and Hulk that have survived but now Thor can't keep his god-bod and Ruffalo's smoking a pipe and wearing slippers somewhere, reading old-ass books to his grandkids. I assume.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 6:25 PM
Holy shit. I was only half joking but... this is Bruce Banner today:
User Comment Image

Y'all gotta reboot. ASAP. Directly after Secret Wars.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2025, 7:04 PM
@ObserverIO - I would very much like to see Justin Long become our new Bruce Banner
StSteven
StSteven - 6/24/2025, 7:56 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Yeah, hate to break it to ya but last I heard Justin was turned into a walrus, so that's not going to work, unless... behold! Thorrus!!
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/24/2025, 7:25 PM
I imagine marvel/disney/feige have an open door/no promises relationship with some of their big names and proven stars… I’m guessing the guy that plays the hood is on the don’t call us we’ll call you list. Not that he won’t return, but I just can’t imagine he’s lunching with Kevin saying “I’m thinking we get me back for a dr doom crossover, let’s call some writers.”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 7:34 PM
Honestly hope Thor’s new look is akin to this since it’s underrated imo…

User Comment Image

Ramos’s version of The Hood seems like he might start off a bit more well intentioned then the comic iteration who was that to an extent aswell at the beginning but wouldn’t be surprised if he gets corrupted even more by the power at the end thus decides to create his crime empire…

I initially felt he could die by the end but these comments make me think he could survive which we’ll see but I would be down for especially if I like this take (He seems to be doing good from the trailers)!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder