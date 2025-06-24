MCU News Roundup: Chris Hemsworth's AVENGERS Workout, The Hood's MCU Future, New THUNDERBOLTS* Deleted Scene

With Ironheart, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and San Diego Comic-Con all on the horizon, it's a busy time for MCU news. That's why we've rounded up a few stories for you in one place, starting with news on how Chris Hemsworth is training for his role as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Independent spoke with the actor's longtime personal trainer Luke Zocchi, who told the site that, compared to Thor's previous outings, he and Hemsworth "haven't pushed anywhere near as hard on this film. Chris still looks great."

He added, "I hate to say it, but I think we're just getting a little bit older. We're not killing ourselves as much and always thinking more is better. Instead, we're being a bit more in-tune with our bodies."

As for what that means for the God of Thunder's appearance on screen, it sounds like we can expect a Thor who is less ridiculously muscular than what we saw when Hemsworth ditched his clothes for Thor: Love and Thunder.

"It will be interesting to see how different he looks in the film," Zocchi said, confirming Hemsworth will no longer be eating ten 450-calorie meals per day. "I don't think he’s as big as he was in Love and Thunder, and that wasn't the goal either. Chris felt uncomfortable with how big he was on that one and he wasn’t enjoying how much food he had to eat."

"For this one, he’s eating four or five meals [per day], but his diet is nowhere near as strict. We’re not ramming the food down his throat, but he still looks great," the trainer concluded, adding that the hero's new costume will be sleeveless.

New photos of Chris Hemsworth training for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ 📸



(via: https://t.co/8WNOYi5HxM) pic.twitter.com/6eesCeUM8y — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 24, 2025

Over to Ironheart, and The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Anthony Ramos to discuss his MCU role as the villainous Hood. Asked about Parker Robbins' future, the Hamilton and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts teased an eventual meeting with Doctor Doom.

"I would love to expand with his character, knowing that Robert Downey Jr.'s coming back as Doctor Doom, and we know in the comics that those characters kind of overlap and stuff like that," he teased, "so seeing if there's any possibility for any overlap with Doctor Doom would be really cool."

"Everything is real in the Marvel Universe, you never know what they plan to do and how they plan to do it," Ramos continued, "but I’d love another shot to just expand on Parker a little bit."

While we wait and see what happens on that front, the first Thunderbolts* deleted scene has been officially released. In that, John Walker/U.S. Agent attempts to break out of the O.X.E. Vault, with little luck.

Along with the scene, we've included a reminder of the special features you'll find on the upcoming Digital release of the movie.

pic.twitter.com/2cbRZx3jaN — IGN (@IGN) June 24, 2025