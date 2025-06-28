IRONHEART: Marvel Shares A Teasing First Glimpse Of [SPOILER] - "On Tuesday, He Finally Arrives"

Ironheart returns for its final three episodes this Tuesday, and Marvel Studios has teased the MCU debut of a certain character with a shadowy first look (via Threads).

We're sure most of you already know who we're referring to, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Fans were convinced that Mephisto would turn out to be the big bad of WandaVision, but the demonic villain was never revealed to be the one pulling the strings in Westview. It's since become a bit of a running joke that the character was being teased in the various Disney+ shows (and even some movies) that followed, but - and even Marvel seems to be fully aware that the cat is out of the bag at this stage - the powerful sorcerer is indeed set to appear in Ironheart, and he is played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

We won't reveal how and when he shows up, but the image below is actually Mephisto, even though he does appear to be wearing The Hood's cloak.

There's some speculation that Mephisto will turn out to be Riri's AI pal N.A.T.A.L.I.E., or possibly influencing her actions in some way. Do you think that seems likely? Let us know in the comments, and tune in on Tuesday to find out.

Marvel Studios shared a new still from ‘IRONHEART:’



“On Tuesday, he finally arrives.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uGlMWnorx — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) June 28, 2025

I've seen all six episodes of #Ironheart, and it's not good. It becomes obvious very quickly why Marvel decided to dump this on D+ 3 eps at a time. Can't fault the cast, but none of them are given much to work with. Some of the action scenes are passable and the finale is by far… pic.twitter.com/UxTD7SvDCu — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) June 24, 2025

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.