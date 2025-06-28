IRONHEART: Marvel Shares A Teasing First Glimpse Of [SPOILER] - "On Tuesday, He Finally Arrives"

Though it's far from the clearest image, Marvel has shared a teasing first glimpse of a certain character that's set to make their MCU debut when Ironheart returns this Tuesday...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Ironheart returns for its final three episodes this Tuesday, and Marvel Studios has teased the MCU debut of a certain character with a shadowy first look (via Threads).

We're sure most of you already know who we're referring to, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Fans were convinced that Mephisto would turn out to be the big bad of WandaVision, but the demonic villain was never revealed to be the one pulling the strings in Westview. It's since become a bit of a running joke that the character was being teased in the various Disney+ shows (and even some movies) that followed, but - and even Marvel seems to be fully aware that the cat is out of the bag at this stage - the powerful sorcerer is indeed set to appear in Ironheart, and he is played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

We won't reveal how and when he shows up, but the image below is actually Mephisto, even though he does appear to be wearing The Hood's cloak.

There's some speculation that Mephisto will turn out to be Riri's AI pal N.A.T.A.L.I.E., or possibly influencing her actions in some way. Do you think that seems likely? Let us know in the comments, and tune in on Tuesday to find out.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 10:22 AM
OFF TOPIC!

June 2023

Disney Regained the Distribution Rights to the Hulk character in June 2023, after Universal Studios held the rights for 15 years since the release of The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Now the 2008 Incredible Hulk movie is in the Official Timeline on Disney Plus.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/28/2025, 10:25 AM
@AllsGood - you waited 2 years to share stuff we already knew.... welcome to the party
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 10:28 AM
@AllsNotGood - I'm still having arguments about this on the latest story.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Cinematographer Shares Images Of Spidey Facing Off Against Savage Hulk
RaddRider
RaddRider - 6/28/2025, 10:38 AM
@AllsGood - Wow!!! You’re right, that was off topic
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2025, 11:17 AM
@AllsGood - of course Is off topic ..you Cant talk about IronHeart because you didnt like it
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 11:20 AM
@Malatrova15 - Did you even see my next comment?

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 10:26 AM
I have really enjoyed Marvel Studios Ironheart. The Hood has been great a villain.

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/28/2025, 10:28 AM
@AllsGood - He is one of the worst villains I have ever seen in anything. Ramos has the screen presence of a lampshade .
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 10:34 AM
@MarkCassidy - That's your opinion. I thought they were great. I hope they have a strong finish.

I agree with Rotten Tomatoes Critics.

74% with 65 Reviews
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/28/2025, 10:41 AM
@MarkCassidy - I shared a similar sentiment after seeing him in Twisters.

I wasn't interested in the project to begin with but this lesses it more so
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 10:43 AM
@Wahhvacado - Twisters was great and was a Huge Box Office Success.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2025, 10:48 AM
@MarkCassidy - Despite never watching the show and nor will I, I 100% agree with you, however, Know that you are factually wrong because according to this random fella on the twitter X, Ramos is haunting as The Hood.
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 6/28/2025, 10:48 AM
@AllsGood - And Ramos was the least charismatic actor in Twisters. Just like he was an energy suck in Transformers too. He’s just not a good actor at all.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2025, 10:53 AM
@mountainman - Bakuto was also in Transformers, that must be where they obtain their charismatic aura
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/28/2025, 10:54 AM
@mountainman - Twisters has a Rotten Tomatoes Score of 75% with 391 Reviews.

The Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score 90%

10,000+ Verified Ratings
4.4 out of 5 Rating
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/28/2025, 10:26 AM
The Midnight Sons now have their villain. Make it happen Marvel.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2025, 10:34 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2025, 10:39 AM
It can't be as lame an introduction as Cuckpins
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/28/2025, 10:48 AM
He's getting the Darth Plagueis treatment. Shame.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2025, 10:57 AM
Man , I’m going to miss doing the Mephisto running gag now that he’s officially showing up in the MCU…

Anyway , can’t wait to see Sacha Baron Cohen as the character since it just seems like pretty perfect casting imo!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I have been enjoying Ironheart so far this looking forward to the final 3 episodes!!.

