SUPERMAN: McFarlane Toys Unveils New Images Of Its Battle-Damaged Ultraman Action Figure

McFarlane Toys has shared some high-quality images of its battle-damaged Ultraman action figure, which gives us a detailed look at the mysterious villain Superman will face in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2025 01:06 PM EST
McFarlane Toy has shared some new images of its battle-damaged Ultraman action figure, giving us a detailed look at the costume the mysterious villain will don in James Gunn's Superman.

Though Ultraman does look like slightly the worse for wear here, he's not nearly as banged-up as he was in the recent image Gunn shared (see below) of the character.

We still don't know exactly who this powerful bad guy is. He clearly has the same abilities as the Man of Steel, but whether he will turn out to be an evil alternate-universe counterpart of Superman's like the comic book version of Ultraman or a clone created by Lex Luthor remains to be seen.

Spoilers follow.

One thing that has been confirmed is that Ultraman and the armored Hammer of Boravia we've seen in the trailers are one and the same.

Superman recently hit box office tracking, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/28/2025, 1:35 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2025, 1:49 PM
@Lisa89 - Definitely a resemblance! I think that Tuskan Raider is related to James Gunn!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/28/2025, 1:43 PM
The mask looks like something a Hellboy villain would wear.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/28/2025, 1:45 PM
User Comment Image
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 6/28/2025, 1:58 PM
Given that the film will deal with Pocket dimensions, he may be a Superman from an another dimension. Hence the “clone theory and Ultraman” name. So somewhat like the comics technically.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2025, 2:03 PM
"Ultraman™ (Battle Damage) Gold Label 7" scale action figure based on the character's appearance in the upcoming Superman™ feature film"

Is it just me or am I missing something because the only battle damage I see is that his glasses are cracked! I would HOPE that Superman would do more damage than that!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2025, 2:10 PM
@Forthas -

He doesn’t show it but he’s super constipated.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 2:30 PM
@Forthas - really digging at the bottom of the barrel now bud
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 6/28/2025, 2:35 PM
@Forthas - Is every comment of yours on this movie a condescending passive aggressive remark? Did James Gunn touch you or something?

I mean, I don't like everything I'm seeing about this movie, but this is pretty tiring.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/28/2025, 2:23 PM
Remember when McFarlane DC action figures used to cost around $15 each and Todd bragged about the price and saying he has the best action figures for the cheapest price and now they’re nearly $30 each.
Collecting used to be a fun hobby but now it’s an expensive hobby.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 2:30 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - try collecting comic books.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/28/2025, 2:26 PM
If it is cavill under that mask then I may forgive Gunn 👀
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 2:29 PM
@JurassicClunge - zero chance
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 2:29 PM
F1 was 🔥 🔥 🔥

