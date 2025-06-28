RUMOR: Sony Pictures Has Paused All Its SPIDER-MAN Spin-offs - Including One Revolving Around Knull

Unsurprisingly, Sony Pictures' slate of Spider-Man-adjacent spin-offs remains on hold, and it sounds like that's led to the studio scrapping plans for a project revolving around Knull, God of Symbiotes...

By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

When the majority of fans rejected Sony Pictures' vision for the web-slinger after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the studio was left with no other option than to finally turn to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige for help. 

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Sinister Six were scrapped, and Tom Holland was cast as the MCU's Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony, however, forged ahead with its Venom movie (set in a separate reality), and when that was a hit, Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter followed. 

They were critical and commercial flops, and while the Venom franchise remained successful, each instalment grossed less than the last. El Muerto, Agent Venom, Spider-Woman, and more have since fallen by the wayside, news which comes as more of a relief than a disappointment. 

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared an update today, reiterating previous reports from the trades that Sony "has effectively paused all plans for its live-action Spider-Man spin-offs." 

However, the biggest talking point is that those include a "planned Knull project." As you'll likely recall, the villain was introduced in Venom: The Last Dance, with Andy Serkis lending his voice to the Symbiote's greatest foe (outside of Spider-Man). 

At the time, there was speculation that Knull might be a Multiversal villain who menaced Spidey in this next MCU movie. If there were ever plans for a Venom team-up, it's not happening now, and the God of Symbiotes being the big bad of any franchise is likely off the table. 

There had been plans for Knull to be teased in Kraven the Hunter, so chances are that's who Sony's Sinister Six was set to assemble to do battle with. Alternatively, he may have taken centre stage in the Agent Venom spin-off vaguely teased at the end of The Last Dance

Here's what filmmaker Kelly Marcel told us about plans for Knull last October:

"So Knull actually was the first character we went in to design for this movie. Before Venom-Horse...Xenophage and Knull were the first two [characters] that went into the works in terms of design. We knew we had to get Knull right. He's a massive, massive fan favourite. We wanted to stick as close to the comics as possible in terms of what he looked like."

"We knew Andy Serkis would be Knull from Venom 2. He was our director on Venom 2; Tom and I were always talking on Venom 2 about what Venom 3 was going to be and we knew we wanted to introduce Knull in the way that we have."

"At the same time, looking at Andy Serkis every day as he's directing, [we're saying] 'Well, he's the greatest. Knull is CGI mo-cap and a lot of voice acting and there's only one person for that. He's the greatest. We always knew it would be Andy. We love Andy and it felt right. We've brought most of our team along with us for all three of these movies so we really want to keep it as a family. Andy is a massive part of the Venom family."

Are you disappointed that these Sony Marvel movies have fallen by the wayside ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release next year?

Original SPIDER-MAN Trilogy Returning To Theaters - With SPIDER-MAN 2.1 Set To Make Its Theatrical Debut
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Looking For A Harris Dickinson-Type - Could It Be Harry Osborn?
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Looking For A "Harris Dickinson-Type" - Could It Be Harry Osborn?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2025, 12:15 PM
Países? More like cancelled
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/28/2025, 12:17 PM
The problem with Sony the whole time is that they have made cynical attempts to exploit an IP without regard to quality and completely disrespecting the audience. They learned less than nothing by working with Marvel on the Spiderman movies. They rolled out a lot of slop believing that audiences were stupid and would line up to see any old thing in a costume. Fortunately they failed and lost a ton of loot in the process. When Feige and Co. manage to make a successful and entertaining FF movie the humiliation will be complete.

I loved Morbius as a kid and they ruined it forever.

To heck with Sony, Amy Pascal and Tom Rothman. To heck I say!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/28/2025, 12:23 PM
@Goldboink - especially when Garfield and Maguire were so good in NWH. Why not capitalize on that insane-level hype. Put AG in Kraven's Last Hunt and print money.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/28/2025, 12:28 PM
@JacobsLadder - "Put AG in Kraven's Last Hunt and print money."

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/28/2025, 12:56 PM
@JacobsLadder -
And a whole multiverse to play with. Jeebus, they could have done anything but they took a dump on the whole thing.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/28/2025, 12:21 PM
What a waste. After No Way Home smashed, Sony should've stuck Garfield in one of, or all, of those spin-offs and got to work on Spider-Man 4 with Tobey. This company doesn't deserve to own the character at this point.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2025, 12:22 PM
21 PM
Crazy to think we have a whole Venom trilogy while the MCU Is still stuck in post Avengers Zero Hype phase
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/28/2025, 12:22 PM
Good, they were dog shite overall. All they had to do was get Andrew Garfield back for at least some of these, these villains are only as interesting as the heroes the face for the most part.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/28/2025, 12:25 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Spider-Man spinoffs with no Spider-Man. Helluva plan Sony.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/28/2025, 12:24 PM
Tom Rothman is the very definition of failing upwards…

and Amy Pascal has no business being a Producer she’s so goddamn clueless
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/28/2025, 12:27 PM
@TheLobster - didn't she go to Amazon? It's crazy these people keep getting jobs like this. For millions of dollars. Bob Iger and KK should've been fired, Feige too. Pascal oversaw all of this Sony trash and she's making 8 figures with access to LoTR and James Bond. Make it [frick]ing stop.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/28/2025, 12:30 PM
@JacobsLadder - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2025, 12:24 PM
The people at Sony have very little foresight into what is possible. Their current business strategy is to make films and sell the rights to distribute them to various outlets. I don't care how much money they have made off of Spiderman, a smarter move would be to trade Spiderman back to Disney for a tranche of other valuable IP's that Disney currently has. For example Pirates of the Caribbean, Predator, Alien, Planet of the Apes, 28 Days Later, and Percy Jackson. There is the very real possibility that soon superhero IP's will not be as valuable so they should cash in their chips now.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/28/2025, 12:34 PM
@Forthas - I'd rather have the Spider-Man IP over all aforementioned IP's.... combined.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2025, 12:32 PM
To think we could already several Spiderman Garfield movies facing Morbious, Kraven AND Venom
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2025, 12:33 PM
All their projects had major potential for success, both critically and commercially, the problem is that they hired some of the least talented people to work on them. A Madam Webb movie focused on her exploring different dimensions and meeting different Spider-Man variants would've been an instant hit, but instead we got...whatever that movie was.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/28/2025, 12:40 PM
@TheJok3r - that would have been Amazing, Spectacular, even.

We could've seen:

Ezekiel
Morlun
Ben Reilly
Etc ...
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/28/2025, 12:39 PM
This happened months ago?
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 6/28/2025, 12:44 PM
Just give me Spider-Man Noir
The rest can go
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2025, 12:55 PM
But... but what about the intriguing? and Kraven spelt with a K? I was promised a damn siniter 6 film
User Comment Image

