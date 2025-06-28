SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says We'll Be Seeing The Man Of Steel Again Sooner Than We Think

In a new interview, Superman director James Gunn teases the next DCU appearance of David Corenswet's Man of Steel, and it sounds like we might be seeing the hero again fairly soon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Our new Superman takes flight on the big screen less than two weeks from now in James Gunn's DCU reboot, and the filmmaker has revealed that we might be seeing David Corenswet's Man of Steel again sooner than expected.

Gunn was asked if plans are already in place for Superman's next appearance during an interview with Phase Hero, and revealed that he does have a pretty good idea of "where things are going," and that the legendary hero should return in "less than two years."

It seems Gunn may have been referring to a direct sequel to Superman (whatever form that happens to take) at first, because he then corrected himself and said we would see the character again "sooner than that."

This has further fuelled speculation that Corenswet will be that major cameo Gunn previously teased for the upcoming second season of Peacemaker

Gunn also touches on the "unfinished" Hall of Justice, which he confirms is owned by Maxwell Lord and serves as the base of operations for the Justice Gang... for now! Though he doesn't actually name the team, it sounds like the plan is for a new incarnation of the Justice League to ultimately make this location their HQ.

Superman hit box office tracking last week, with predictions in the $95M-$135M opening weekend range. The movie has already taken in over $10 million from ticket pre-sales.

The DCU reboot stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also includes Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/28/2025, 10:47 AM
Holiday Special confirmed.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 10:48 AM
@IAmAHoot - that Guardians holiday special is goated
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/28/2025, 10:59 AM
@McMurdo - There's lots of silly about it but the heart stuff really hits. I was on board all the way either way; plus love that it was filmed on the weekends of filming the heavy story that is Vol. 3. Be damned if it didn't get me teary-eyed though even for such a light-hearted affair.

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/28/2025, 11:09 AM
@McMurdo - i wanted my time back 😅🤣 but as it was included in the disney+ price you cant really complain.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 11:10 AM
@IAmAHoot - kidnapping Kevin Bacon is genius
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/28/2025, 10:48 AM
That'd be hype if he showed up in Peacemaker.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/28/2025, 10:49 AM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/28/2025, 10:51 AM
@AllsNotGood - Finally, a Superman for this generation!
Love is love! 🏳️‍🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/28/2025, 10:53 AM
@Feralwookiee - he may not look like he's not enjoying it but he truly us
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/28/2025, 10:57 AM
@AllsNotGood - Of course. He's a modern guy. The perfect symbol for today's sensitive generation!

He stands for truth, social justice, and the Hershey Highway!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/28/2025, 11:04 AM
@Feralwookiee - well James Gunn is projecting himself into this iteration of superman
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/28/2025, 10:53 AM
Similar vibes:

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/28/2025, 10:54 AM
Here he [frick]ing goes again.

The [frick]ing movie hasnt come out you already [frick]ing projecting.

Shut the [frick] up James.

For [frick]s Sake
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2025, 10:57 AM
"SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says We'll Be Seeing The Man Of Steel Again Sooner Than We Think"....phuck yeah!! la syder cut is back!!!
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2025, 11:07 AM
Probably in next year's Supergirl and maybe even in Lanterns if that show sets up a movie.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/28/2025, 11:13 AM
I’d guess Supergirl, would be slightly surprised if he popped up in PeaceMaker but not completely, Lanterns is the least likely in my opinion, but what do I know?

I just hope this movie is sufficiently successful that the fire can finally be lit under a DCU Batman, bc Pattinson is not it.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/28/2025, 11:19 AM
Animation or Supergirl
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2025, 11:33 AM
Sounds like a threat!

