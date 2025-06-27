THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Marvel Told Him To Dial Back One Key Aspect Of His Performance

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Marvel Told Him To Dial Back One Key Aspect Of His Performance

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal has revealed the one element of his performance as Mister Fantastic that he was asked to pull back on during production. Find his comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Despite some oddly persistent complaints about Pedro Pascal's facial hair, most fans are fully on board with The Last of Us star playing The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Reed Richards.

The actor's Hollywood hot streak continues, and before the reboot is even released, Pascal has already been joined by the rest of the MCU's First Family on the set of Avengers: Doomsday (and, presumably, Avengers: Secret Wars when it begins production). With that, he looks set to become a huge part of this franchise. 

During a career retrospective with Vanity Fair, Pascal talked about his approach to Mister Fantastic and revealed the one aspect of his performance he was asked to tone down during shooting.

"The theater of that is something to step into. I don't know if I do it well," the ever-humble star of The Mandalorian shared. "They had to keep on pulling me back from a very mid-Atlantic early 60s talk. They had a dialect coach who was going to help us into that kind of dialect."

"I took to it so well, they had to pull me aside...they were like, 'Uh, talk more like yourself.' I had a hard time doing that because I was so into the era, which for me, was something to step into, as it's different from what we've seen before," Pascal noted. "What they've created is something we haven't seen."

It's interesting that Marvel Studios had Pascal pull back on the mid-Atlantic 60s-inspired accent. However, it also makes sense when these characters will be sharing the screen with Earth-616's present-day Avengers in a little over a year from now. 

Unless the plan is for the Multiverse to continue post-Secret Wars, the expectation is that the Fantastic Four will eventually inhabit the same reality as the Avengers, X-Men, and Spider-Man. As a result, we'll have a single, cohesive Marvel Cinematic Universe packed with more characters than ever before.

You can hear more from Pascal in the player below (he starts discussing The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the 18:50 mark).

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Speculation Mounts That John Malkovich Has Been Cut From THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
Related:

Speculation Mounts That John Malkovich Has Been Cut From THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
The Human Torch Battles A Sexy Alien In THE FANTASTIC FOUR TV Spot; New 4K Trailer Screenshots And Stills Land
Recommended For You:

The Human Torch Battles A Sexy Alien In THE FANTASTIC FOUR TV Spot; New 4K Trailer Screenshots And Stills Land

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/27/2025, 4:56 AM
Pedro is awesome.

Can't wait to see his interpretation of Reed Richards.

User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/27/2025, 6:18 AM
@kylo0607 - He's not and I can. 🙄
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2025, 5:03 AM
Yeah, he was told to dial back on being the leader 😭😭😭😭
Latverian
Latverian - 6/27/2025, 5:22 AM
@vectorsigma -

So, he wanted to be one? I thought you guys kept presenting him a "sub" and a "beta" and a "cuck".

Pick a lane.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/27/2025, 5:55 AM
@vectorsigma - How is him being the spokesperson of the team and being shown at the very front in the group shot, NOT being a leader?!


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Someone seems to be very insecure. Is it the pregnant woman having more focus in the film rubbing you the wrong way?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2025, 6:15 AM
@Latverian - i dont know why you group me with the "you guys". I never even used those words on any of my comments past and present
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2025, 6:16 AM
@kylo0607 - calm down. 😭

It is just a tease on some rumors floating Sue is the lady boss. And given Marvel's recent love of the concept, it might be true
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/27/2025, 6:22 AM
@vectorsigma - You mean to tell me that Marvel Studios was so exacting and detail-oriented that they instructed Pedro to "dial back" on something as subtle as a "Mid-Atlantic 1960s accent" but had no issue whatsoever with the phucking machismo-stache sitting loud and proud over his pie-hole??? 😳
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/27/2025, 5:28 AM
Definitely getting excited for this, the tone they are presenting so far is near perfect, and the trailers are obviously withholding a great deal. I can't wait
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/27/2025, 5:58 AM
I've never been less convinced by a superhero lead when he says 'we will protect you'....his voice wavers and everything 🤣🤣 pathetic casting
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 6:03 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - It's called gravitas.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/27/2025, 6:11 AM
@ObserverIO - 🤣 funniest response in a while.thanks
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/27/2025, 6:01 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 6:06 AM
I herald his beginning.

I herald your end.

I herald... Galactus.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/27/2025, 6:16 AM
"...some oddly persistent complaints about Pedro Pascal's facial hair..." -Josh "Make-Mine-Marvel" Wilding

What's so freaking "odd" about pointing out that Pedro insisted on keeping his machismo-statche but the fictional character himself does NOT wear a lone mustache? 🤨

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder