IRONHEART Poll And Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of The 3-Episode Premiere?

IRONHEART Poll And Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of The 3-Episode Premiere?

Ironheart premiered on Disney+ this week with its first three episodes. The reviews have been mixed-positive, but we want to know what CBM's readers make of Marvel Television's latest series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 26, 2025 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Ironheart, debuted with its first three episodes earlier this week. Though initial reactions were definitely leaning positive, full reviews have been more mixed, and the show now seems to have settled on Rotten Tomatoes with a so-so 69% based on 55 verdicts.

There was never really much hype behind this one, as Riri Williams simply wasn't a Marvel Comics character the majority of fans had been clamouring to see get her own series. A muted response to Riri's MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't help matters, nor did the trailers that were released in the build-up to the show's premiere.

While it's fair to say that anticipation for Ironheart wasn't exactly through the roof, the premiere does seem to have made a few converts. At the very least, a lot of viewers are curious to see what will happen next after the closing moments of episode 3, and the tease of a major debut is sure to generate interest in the back half of the season.

We want to know what you made of the first three episodes of Ironheart. Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

Poll Maker

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

IRONHEART Stars Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos Tease A Major MCU Debut - SPOILERS
Related:

IRONHEART Stars Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos Tease A Major MCU Debut - SPOILERS
IRONHEART Was Being Review-Bombed On Rotten Tomatoes Hours Before It Started Streaming On Disney+
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART Was Being Review-Bombed On Rotten Tomatoes Hours Before It Started Streaming On Disney+

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 6/26/2025, 9:44 PM
Better than I thought it'd be.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 6/26/2025, 9:45 PM
No point in voting becasue nobody is gonna watch this crap.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/26/2025, 10:08 PM
@BeNice123 - it’s the 4th watched thing on television. Getting very high early ratings. Number one Disney for Thai year.
RacialPowerman
RacialPowerman - 6/26/2025, 9:51 PM
So are people supposed to see a criminal as a hero because she's young and black? Didn't she kill cops with a rocket in Black Panther?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/26/2025, 9:54 PM
@RacialPowerman - and in this helps students cheat in college, steals university property (including the suit), joins a gang, and robs, blackmails, and commits extortion. She never even does it for a noble reason. Just because she wants to get money for a better suit. She only turns on Hood when she is personally in danger, and then allows a criminal to suffocate in cold blood. That’s just the first 3 episodes.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/26/2025, 10:11 PM
@MrDandy - this is basically an origin story. The next three episodes will be her redemption and path to being a hero.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/26/2025, 9:52 PM
Proof that marvel can put out something half assed and people will gobble it up. And people wonder why they don’t even try to make good content anymore.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/26/2025, 10:06 PM
User Comment Image
InfraMan
InfraMan - 6/26/2025, 10:07 PM
I came in with fairly low expectations, but the first three episodes were far better than I expected. I’m pleasantly surprised, and looking forward to the second half!

I seriously have to wonder how many people here are commenting without watching the show.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder