IRONHEART Poll And Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of The 3-Episode Premiere?

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Ironheart, debuted with its first three episodes earlier this week. Though initial reactions were definitely leaning positive, full reviews have been more mixed, and the show now seems to have settled on Rotten Tomatoes with a so-so 69% based on 55 verdicts.

There was never really much hype behind this one, as Riri Williams simply wasn't a Marvel Comics character the majority of fans had been clamouring to see get her own series. A muted response to Riri's MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't help matters, nor did the trailers that were released in the build-up to the show's premiere.

While it's fair to say that anticipation for Ironheart wasn't exactly through the roof, the premiere does seem to have made a few converts. At the very least, a lot of viewers are curious to see what will happen next after the closing moments of episode 3, and the tease of a major debut is sure to generate interest in the back half of the season.

We want to know what you made of the first three episodes of Ironheart. Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

I've seen all six episodes of #Ironheart, and it's not good. It becomes obvious very quickly why Marvel decided to dump this on D+ 3 eps at a time. Can't fault the cast, but none of them are given much to work with. Some of the action scenes are passable and the finale is by far… pic.twitter.com/UxTD7SvDCu — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) June 24, 2025

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.