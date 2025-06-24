"He Needs To Shave": Pedro Pascal Is Aware Of The "Disgruntlement" Surrounding His THE FANTASTIC FOUR Casting

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal has acknowledged that he has detractors when it comes to playing the MCU's Mister Fantastic, and weighs in on whether he should be considered an "Avenger."

Jun 24, 2025
Pedro Pascal appears to be almost everybody's favourite actor these days, though it helps that he can be found everywhere. He's The Mandalorian's Din Djarin, Joel in The Last of Us, and has frequently been hailed for standout roles in the likes of Game of Thrones, Gladiator II, and even Wonder Woman 1984.

Next up for Pascal is his MCU debut with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He'll play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Studios reboot, but is well aware that he has quite a few detractors online. 

"I’m getting an inkling of excitement because it seems to reflect what our common goal was, and what we want to share, which is all of our f***ing hearts on a platter within this genre," Pascal told Vanity Fair"You just never know if people are going to be disgusted by your heart or not."

"I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done," he acknowledged. "He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.'" Fortunately, Pascal has found an ally in MCU veteran and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. "He’s just so immediately generous and inviting that you feel like you can be afraid, you can be hungry, you can be ambivalent."

Elsewhere in the interview, it's revealed that Pascal was heading to Downey's house for a "homework" meeting with the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Alongside his co-stars from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pascal will reprise his role as Reed in the movie. 

Asked what "homework day" would entail, he dodged the question before being pushed on whether it means he's an Avenger now. "I don’t know, I don’t know," Pascal laughed. "Let’s go back to talking about death and suicide again and not the Avengers!"

The Mister Fantastic actor was also asked about describing Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's gloating about the UK Supreme Court's ruling on limiting the legal definition of a woman to the basis of biological sex as "heinous LOSER behaviour." 

"The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I f***ing helping?'" Pascal said of his remarks. "It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f***ing sick."

Rowling hit back by sharing a video of Pascal reaching for Vanessa Kirby's hand at Marvel Studios' Comic-Con panel last year. She insinuated that he's presumptuous with women, to which Kirby has now said, "What happened is we were both incredibly nervous going out in front of thousands of people who love this comic. He wanted me to know that we were in this together, and I found it a lovely gesture and was very glad to squeeze his hand back."

Clashes with Rowling aside, all eyes are now on Pascal to see what he brings to the table as the MCU's Mister Fantastic. The actor will have a lead role in the next Avengers movies, where he's expected to be front and centre in the battle with Downey's Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

PopBye
PopBye - 6/24/2025, 9:29 AM
Pascal is going to be surprise people
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/24/2025, 10:31 AM
@PopBye -
So far Reed is just being portrayed as stereotypical autistic in personality while making him a punching bag and a coward. He doesn't come across as competent. I don't think it's really stretching ones acting abilities to act emotionally distant/awkward.

His lack of shaving, considering he shaved for Wonder Woman 1984, feels like he doesn't have any investment in the role itself. If he wanted to keep the moustahce then they should have went the beard & moustache route from the comics instead so they could point to comic accuracy.

We've heard nothing of him remarking on the character or how Reed would be adapted, even if he was lying, nothing to show he gives a single frick about his portrayal. We also know this movie isn't going to focus on him, it's a Susan Storm movie where she is the one who leads the team, keeps the team together, defeats the villains, redeems the Silver Surfer... so he's not really going to have any moments to shine.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 6/24/2025, 12:50 PM
@Scarilian - you got all of that from some trailers? I think you should look in the mirror to see who the autistic one is.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 6/24/2025, 9:30 AM
JK Rowling has now found herself surrounded by the most insufferable idiots on the planet and she misses being friends with people that matter, but she also has massive self esteem issues that won't let her back down from her hate speech. So now she spends her time playing piano in the Twitter Nazi bar and hating her life
mountainman
mountainman - 6/24/2025, 9:56 AM
@ShellHead - Saying that people who have penises aren’t women and shouldn’t go into women’s spaces is not in fact hate speech. It’s hateful to suggest that women should have to tolerate non-women in their spaces actually.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 9:58 AM
@ShellHead - what's the most hateful thing she's said?
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/24/2025, 10:21 AM
@ShellHead - The sheer arrogance and delusions of you cultist are exhausting.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2025, 10:27 AM
@Ikusa - it’s confusing times for them right now, they’re diehard feminists who want to so badly protest for the safety of a woman abusing terrorist regime. What else is there to say
ShellHead
ShellHead - 6/24/2025, 11:56 AM
@mountainman - see previous point about insufferable idiots
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/24/2025, 12:05 PM
@ShellHead -
It's not a new thing and it's confusing. Male and female are a continuum in many cases with the most extreme examples having the genetalia of both. How do you determine male and female in that case? People have opinions and many expect people to fit nicely in categories and accept all of the orthodoxy and that, also, is seldom the case. Because whe wrote amazing books that were largely based on inclusion it shocks people when she isn't universally inclusive.

User Comment Image
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 6/24/2025, 1:15 PM
@Goldboink - very thoughtful, well said and level headed.


HOW DARE YOU!! /s
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 9:31 AM
I can certainly understand the complaints from people that had hoped for someone else as Reed like a Matt Smith or Adam Driver as rumored because Pedro is in a lot of stuff to the point where I do think he might be overexposed…

However ultimately it depends on the take on Reed they are going for here which is the expecting anxious dad , the scientific genius , a husband and a leader which are all qualities Pedro can expertly play imo so if Shakman & co thought he was right for the role then I’m willing to give him a shot until I see the film myself (I do think he’s doing well from the trailers though).

User Comment Image

Plus , I like the stache & such since it fits the 60’s-esque setting imo.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/24/2025, 9:34 AM
I'll be surprised if he surprises people.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 10:05 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - the best surprise would be him dropping out of any follow ups or sequels
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/24/2025, 9:40 AM
He’ll never get rid of his signature look. Regardless of the role.
plasticman
plasticman - 6/24/2025, 10:03 AM
Sooo, what did I walk away with from this article? I like Pedro, but I think he's been overused as of late. Like what happened to Chris Pratt. Good for them for finding success and regular leading-man work in Hollywood, but it's getting to the point that much like The Rock, it's the same character showing through each role. The world needs more Gary Oldman-style actors. Where one role to the next they diversify their craft.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/24/2025, 10:29 AM
@plasticman - they’re just actors who want to work. I can’t fault them for that. I guess they could look at overexposing themselves and try different kind of roles but work is work. The blame lies on the casting side. I find those people lack imagination most of the time.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/24/2025, 10:05 AM
Yea, you were 3rd or 4th choice bud if leaks are to be believed. Virtually no fan I've seen wants you in this role
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2025, 10:05 AM
He taking the "Ceasar Romero"joker stand for his 'stache.

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2025, 10:09 AM
"He’s too old," Pascal says, referring to Reed. Pascal obviously didn't know the character he signed up to play and never bothered to read up on the character.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/24/2025, 10:12 AM
@GeneralZod - neither do some other people do in dc and marvel they do what director tells them to do it’s up to marvel if he gets job or not
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/24/2025, 10:24 AM
@dragon316 - I like it when the actors try.
User Comment Image
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 6/24/2025, 12:26 PM
@GeneralZod - she may have read the comics after she was cast but I doubt she was super j to Scarlet Witch prior to that. It might surprise you that most actors being cast in these roles could care less about the comic book counter parts. They are just excited to be in a big budget, high paying movie. Some do care, like Tom Holland, but Spider-man is an A-list hero everyone knows. Same with Batman or Superman and Wonder Woman.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 6/24/2025, 1:07 PM
@GeneralZod - *super into Scarlet Witch
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/24/2025, 10:13 AM
It’s his mustache for me him being to old reed is older than sue in books it fits but dam who pick who was marvel prove point there can be love age gap 20-30 years apart ?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/24/2025, 10:16 AM
They let him keep the stache knowing it would upset comic fans, Pedro shows up to all the all white parties so he gets to do whatever he wants
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:24 AM
@Matchesz - he's not going to shave his mustache for a comic book movie when he's getting all of these other gigs because of his look and popularity. This is another gig lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:23 AM
I member
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 10:25 AM
Idgaf if Reed has a mustache or a goatee, I want the movie to be good.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/24/2025, 10:33 AM
Never got the dislike of his casting (besides the fact he is overexposed right now). He looks good in the role and he is a great actor. Excited to see what he does with Richards.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/24/2025, 11:14 AM
Anyone complaining about Pascal's casting in this has no clue what they are talking about. Dude is an incredible actor and that's all this role needs.

Dummies.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2025, 11:37 AM
Only time he ever felt like Reed so far is when he says "we will protect you."
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/24/2025, 12:02 PM
I just want actors to stay out of politics and keep their opinions to themselves. At this point, they are akin to journalists and not allowed to have an opinion. Its a sad fact that if they voice their opinion it affects their product. This would be difficult territory to walk into but studios need to find a way to make it happen.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 6/24/2025, 12:16 PM
I think the mustache looks off for that type of character to me, but if he's gonna have a beard, I'd prefer a thicker one. Though I've also preferred Oscar Isaac for this role at a time.

