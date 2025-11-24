AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Potentially Reveals Pedro Pascal's New Look As MCU's Mister Fantastic

Despite a seemingly endless influx of AI "leaks," there really is a batch of behind-the-scenes photos from Avengers: Doomsday floating around online. They've come from the same place as those Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 snaps, but have yet to be shared across social media.

We have had several descriptions, though, and one fan has now shared their interpretation of what Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic will look like in the movie.

Although at least five years have passed since the events of Avengers: Doomsday, the Fantastic Four has clearly taken an "if it ain't broke" approach to their costumes. Reed Richards is wearing the same suit, but the Russo Brothers have added a jacket because...well, Disney needs to sell new toys.

Based on what we see here, Marvel Studios is likely waiting until after Avengers: Secret Wars—when the heroes are brought into the present day—to give the team modern costumes.

Some of you may be disappointed to see that Pascal's mustache is sticking around, though he previously made it clear that going clean-shaven for this or any other role isn't an option. You can blame Wonder Woman 1984 for that.

"He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave. I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done," The Last of Us star said earlier this year. "I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off, I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me."

"I was so appalled by the way I look in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary," he said of playing Maxwell Lord. "If they asked me to be clean-shaven for 'Fantastic Four' and insisted then I would’ve done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie."

Costumes aside, the Fantastic Four is expected to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday. We still don't know what Doctor Doom wanted with Franklin (fans of the comics can likely guess, given the boy's abilities to create new universes) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene. However, Marvel's First Family was shown in Thunderbolts* rocketing to Earth-616.

What do you think about Mister Fantastic's "new" look in Avengers: Doomsday?

Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday pic.twitter.com/BLMU5eDxYb — AJ | 🏳️‍🌈 | WICKED ERA (@AjepArts) November 23, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.