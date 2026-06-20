Avengers: Doomsday Footage Leaks In Higher Quality - And This Time It's The Real Deal!

The past week has seen a lot of supposed footage from Avengers: Doomsday leak online, though the poor quality and recent emergence of clever AI fakes have made it near-impossible to say with any certainty whether it's real.

Well, today has seen a much higher-quality version of the scene with the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assembling to fight Doctor Doom's Sentinels leak online. This time, we can say with certainty that it's real, because several accounts on X have had the video removed after copyright takedowns.

There appears to be unfinished VFX in the sequence, which may also explain why the cinematography looks a tad wonky in places.

While many heroes are missing—Mister Fantastic isn't joined by the rest of the Fantastic Four, for example—the sight of these iconic characters coming together to fight comic-accurate Sentinels controlled by Doctor Doom is nothing short of epic. Pay close attention to the version without the massive "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" watermark, and you'll notice Cyclops seemingly saying, "To me, my X-Men."

This leak seems to have come from someone working on Avengers: Doomsday, which could be a major issue for Marvel Studios in the coming months.

In related news, there are rumblings on social media that the Russo Brothers have removed some ideas they felt were "over the top." Among them is the clash between the Avengers and New Avengers, which is now resolved quickly in Avengers Tower following reshoots.

With that in mind, regardless of what we see in leaks like these, it would be worth bearing in mind that Avengers: Doomsday is in a constant state of flux before its planned December release.

Check out this new look at the movie (while you still can) in the players below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.