Avengers: Doomsday Footage Leaks In Higher Quality - And This Time It's The Real Deal!

Avengers: Doomsday Footage Leaks In Higher Quality - And This Time It's The Real Deal!

Disney has started taking down leaked footage from Avengers: Doomsday, right as a higher-quality version of the Multiverse's mightiest heroes battling Doctor Doom's Sentinels has surfaced.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The past week has seen a lot of supposed footage from Avengers: Doomsday leak online, though the poor quality and recent emergence of clever AI fakes have made it near-impossible to say with any certainty whether it's real.

Well, today has seen a much higher-quality version of the scene with the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assembling to fight Doctor Doom's Sentinels leak online. This time, we can say with certainty that it's real, because several accounts on X have had the video removed after copyright takedowns. 

There appears to be unfinished VFX in the sequence, which may also explain why the cinematography looks a tad wonky in places.

While many heroes are missing—Mister Fantastic isn't joined by the rest of the Fantastic Four, for example—the sight of these iconic characters coming together to fight comic-accurate Sentinels controlled by Doctor Doom is nothing short of epic. Pay close attention to the version without the massive "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" watermark, and you'll notice Cyclops seemingly saying, "To me, my X-Men."

This leak seems to have come from someone working on Avengers: Doomsday, which could be a major issue for Marvel Studios in the coming months.

In related news, there are rumblings on social media that the Russo Brothers have removed some ideas they felt were "over the top." Among them is the clash between the Avengers and New Avengers, which is now resolved quickly in Avengers Tower following reshoots. 

With that in mind, regardless of what we see in leaks like these, it would be worth bearing in mind that Avengers: Doomsday is in a constant state of flux before its planned December release.

Check out this new look at the movie (while you still can) in the players below. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/20/2026, 2:43 PM
Everything but an official trailer. They’re going to be bullied into releasing one. I think stuff like this is really doing damage to the hype at this point. Personally I could care less, I’m pretty done with the Fox-Men but Feige can’t let go of them for some reason. Waaay more excited for Brand New Day.
Dabs
Dabs - 6/20/2026, 2:52 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - couldn't care less. if you could care, you would.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/20/2026, 3:13 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - so what you’re saying is that you could actually care less and you’re not at the maximum for not caring. On a side note, I believe his career started with the fox men so he’s probably using this to close that chapter of his life.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/20/2026, 3:14 PM
@Dabs - sorry didn’t see this, you beat me by just that much lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/20/2026, 3:25 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - almost an hour and a half later and these are still up. Either they're fake or they're put out there by the Baldy in charge. Either way it's pathetic lol
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/20/2026, 2:49 PM
I'm going to say it now - Spider-Man BND is going to be bigger than Doomsday.

I'm 1000X more interested in it that the $500M memberberry pie.

User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/20/2026, 3:15 PM
@Batmangina - both will be great. What a great year for movies.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/20/2026, 3:15 PM
@Batmangina - I think Spider-Man will have a good opening and do well overall, but just can’t see it doing better than an avengers movie.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/20/2026, 3:19 PM
@epc1122 - The Avengers brand is not what it used to be and the younger generation does not care about geriatric X-Men actors from movies they haven’t even seen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2026, 3:04 PM
Kevin Feige if he finds that leaker…

User Comment Image

I will say even with this being a very obvious work in progress clip with the unfinished VFX & such , it still gives me excitement to see members of the Avengers , X-Men & FF taking on Doom magic powered “zombie” Sentinels.

Seeing the likes of Shang Chi & Nightcrawler back to back is nuts though I will say , Mystique & Yelena ain’t gonna be able to do much in this fight lol!!.

Also , it seems like a small team of Thor , Steve , Sam , Yelena ,Shang Chi & Reed travel to the X-Men’s world while the other heroes likely stay behind in “ours”.

Anyway , I still think it’s very likely we get a trailer next month at SDCC if not attached to BND!!.
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/20/2026, 3:10 PM
Ready for people to complain about low resolution and most likely unfinalized footage.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/20/2026, 3:14 PM
I thought for sure it was AI when the poor resolution version leaked, but um...

let's f***in go
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/20/2026, 3:36 PM
@SummersEssex - I'm still almost 100% positive this is AI. The more recent updates to AI generated programs could very easily come up with this generic action scene.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/20/2026, 3:14 PM
Do I need to watch Agatha All Along to understand this movie?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/20/2026, 3:28 PM
@ModernAudience - no, but you do need to watch the 1981 Spiderman TV movie
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2026, 3:15 PM
#restorethesnyderverse the Esptein files can wait
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/20/2026, 3:26 PM
I feel like they're testing the hype at this point. Holding back in order to adjust as needed.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/20/2026, 3:27 PM
Member when that Odyssey trailer leaked and was taken down in less than 5 minutes? This is an hour and a half later.. it's still up. You think random fan accounts get scoops as well now?!
Gambito
Gambito - 6/20/2026, 3:32 PM
Okay it looks kinda wonky but you can clearly tell cyclops says TO ME MY X-MEN!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/20/2026, 3:43 PM
@Gambito - say the line Bart lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/20/2026, 3:42 PM
Where are the usual jabronies that suck on Snyder's toes?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/20/2026, 3:45 PM
RestoreTheSnyderVerse I agree

Reboot the MCU and DCU

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