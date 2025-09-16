AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Surprising New Details About The Scarlet Witch's Role - SPOILERS

A new rumor may reveal some new details about what we can expect from Elizabeth Olsen's long-awaited return as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Even though Elizabeth Olsen appeared to reveal that she will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars earlier this year, it's generally assumed that she will indeed be back as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in at least one of the upcoming MCU event movies.

Several scoopers claim to have "confirmed" Olsen's involvement, but there's been conflicting reports about the powerful magic-wielder's role in the story. Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared some "unofficial" details, and he believes that the Wanda we meet in Doomsday will actually be a variant from the same universe as The X-Men.

"[This] is a universe where Magneto is finally ruling Genosha as he had always pictured it; and we’d have like a “royal family” type of situation with Erik, Pietro, Wanda, and Polaris. This is an idea that has been pushed since Multiverse of Madness, and then Deadpool and Wolverine, but it never feels like the right fit because it feels like it takes away from the overall plot. However, the main point they would like to explore with Wanda is the father-daughter relationship with Erik."

Perez was also asked what we can expect from Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto, and replied with the following quote. 

“A lifetime —several lifetimes— spent chasing haven after haven, promised land after promised land, and for what? Every time the gates of Eden slam shut in our faces, it breaks us a little more.”

If this is accurate, it would certainly be an intriguing way to reintroduce Wanda to The MCU, and X-Men fans have been hoping to see the character's dynamic with Magneto and the rest of her fellow mutants explored for many years.

Based on Perez's comments, this sounds like an idea that the studio has been kicking around for a while, and with so much already going on in Doomsday, we wouldn't be surprised if only certain elements of what's outlined above actually makes it into these movies.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/16/2025, 5:22 PM
To simplify it just make her the Scarlet Witch of the FOX universe. Her, Ian McKellen, and Evan Peters as a family would be a dream!

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2025, 5:57 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - and Evan was actually in Wandavision so there's a precedence! I'm in on that
Polaris
Polaris - 9/16/2025, 5:26 PM
If this is true 🥹🥹🥹
Spike101
Spike101 - 9/16/2025, 5:33 PM
That would be amazing, I really hope they pull it off.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/16/2025, 5:54 PM
If they reboot Magneto, they must keep his WW2 concentration camp escape origins intact (and hopefully have Cap and Wolverine free him). That might require a secondary mutation explanation that says he ages a bit slower than a normal human (as we get further and further away from that time period), but that is essential. He has the best villain origin in comics!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/16/2025, 5:57 PM
@Bucky74 - yeah you cant get rid of the Holocaust angle. They'll have to just give him longer life or something to make it work. It's fundamental to his characterization.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2025, 5:59 PM
@Bucky74 - I kinda was wondering how the MCU was gonna handle a character like Magneto whose origins are firmly rooted in a specific time period that we are going farther and farther away from in reality.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/16/2025, 6:27 PM
@McMurdo - A secondary mutation that slows his aging (without a full healing factor) is an easy fix that works well.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/16/2025, 6:31 PM
@lazlodaytona - Professor X: “Magneto can control the entire magnetic field”

Scott: “You said he was born in the early 30’s” “Shouldn't he be in his late 90s?”

Professional X: “Eric has a secondary mutation that slows his aging.” “He was already in his …. when I first met my friend”

Problem solved
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/16/2025, 5:56 PM
They're wasting all the stuff we wanna see in the MCU xmen reboot within this film. The costumes, Magento's family. Dont get me wrong the Fox men angle is the only interesting aspect of Doomsday in my opinion but it makes me wonder if theyre setting themselves up to fail a bit with the Schreier reboot.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/16/2025, 6:02 PM
@McMurdo - well, the MCU pulled it off amazingly (pun totally intended) with the previous Spiderman films....
However, there's a tad more X-Men to incorporate. Yet, I still wanna see how they close the chapter of the Fox-Men since it was so integral to the comicbook movie surge of the past 2&1/2 decades.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 6:25 PM
Interesting if true , the “Royal Family” idea really reminds me of House of M…

User Comment Image

I could see this being the case in the X-Men reality we’ll see in this (which I already think has only a handful left) where a lot of mutants went to Magneto perhaps due to the apparent Sentinel attacks given we have seen set pics of a destroyed one around the X-Mansion hence he’s been able to build this mutant haven with his kids.

I wonder who would be playing Polaris or perhaps they just went with Wanda & Pietro ultimately (whether the latter is ATJ or Evan Peters) so we’ll see there.

Anyway , I could see this Magneto perhaps joining up with Doom and ultimately becoming one of his lords on Battleworld in order to preserve his family & home!!.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/16/2025, 6:49 PM
I hope this is false and just a rumor.

