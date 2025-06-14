AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To See The Return Of Two "Forgotten" Supporting Characters

There are several supporting players from recent MCU movies and TV shows that fans are not expecting to see again, but at least two are rumored to return for Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 14, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We've been introduced to a lot of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, and with some principal heroes and villains falling by the wayside, it's inevitable that we'd lose more than a few supporting players along the way.

One X user shared a list of the "forgotten" characters he doesn't expect to see or even hear mentioned in the MCU again, with scooper MTTSH responding with the reveal that at least one of them will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

We've been able to verify that this will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Katy (Awkwafina), which isn't too surprising given the character's close bond with Simu Liu's hero and where we left them in the closing moments of the movie.

In addition, Alex Perez reports that Gorr the God Butcher's resurrected daughter (India Rose Hemsworth), who adopted the name Love at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, will also return for the next big Marvel Studios event movie, and it sounds like she may be integral to the God of Thunder's MCI reintroduction.

In the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, Perez said he believes Love will be "the one who will alert Thor of the incoming battle, since she’s connected to the cosmic being Eternity, who is being threatened by the current situation."

With so much going on and so many characters sharing the spotlight in Doomsday, we wouldn't anticipate these two having a lot to do in the movie, but something tells us they won't be the only familiar faces highlighted in the post below to return.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2025, 1:21 PM

I'm okay with this.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/14/2025, 1:23 PM
that b1tch with the throat cancer ruined every scene with the Shang
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/14/2025, 1:26 PM
Katy and Love? Two of the worst characters in post-Endgame? Gross lol
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/14/2025, 1:27 PM
For real though - Awkwafina is an awful actor and she (along with a laughable third act) brought down Shang-Chi from being actually great. It’s just okay instead.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/14/2025, 1:34 PM
@TheLobster - I can understand comic relief characters, but what the hell is Awkwafina?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/14/2025, 1:33 PM
Won't ever be mentioned again? Dramatic as hell. Love was in the movie for all of 3 minutes and shes now Thor’s daughter. I'm cool with Awkwafina, but she was integral to Shang's story; it's clear she would be back at some point.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/14/2025, 1:37 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I swear…

Regardless of how people felt about the movie , we just got the Leader back after 17 years so it’s obvious that no character is forgotten by them.

It’s like comics where characters are in status on standby until someone comes up with an idea to use them.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/14/2025, 1:36 PM
All of you who said Superman was overstuffed.

Where you at now?
RockBottom
RockBottom - 6/14/2025, 1:39 PM
Gawd I hope it’s Thor’s kid and not Awkwafina.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/14/2025, 1:45 PM
Why Gorr's daughter could shoot lasers from her eyes is beyond me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/14/2025, 1:47 PM
Given her friendship with Shang Chi and how we see her alongside him ,Wong ,Banner & Carol at the end of that film , it makes sense she would be involved with this to an extent…

Hell , I think it would be cool to see her and Kate even have a brief team up moment in this with both being archers as the former came into her own potential by the end of Shang Chi which she wasn’t doing earlier in her life.

Also , I still have a feeling “Love” will be the MCU version of Singularity now who was introduced during Secret Wars hence her possibly being the one as said that alerts Thor to the incursions.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/14/2025, 1:55 PM
Awkwafina was the Kat Dennings of Shang Chi.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/14/2025, 2:00 PM
Alex Perez has gotten 132 of his 474 total scoops accurate. His accuracy rate is 27.85%. I love chat gpt because it will literally give me links to all the scoops that he's gotten wrong....which is an insane list.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/14/2025, 2:06 PM
Yeah, Awkwafina felt shoe-horned into a lot Shang-Chi, especially towards the end when the stakes get bigger and literal battles breakout, but it's not surprising given her friendship with Shang-Chi she'd be in this.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/14/2025, 2:09 PM
What about her?
User Comment Image

