AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To See The Return Of Two "Forgotten" Supporting Characters

We've been introduced to a lot of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, and with some principal heroes and villains falling by the wayside, it's inevitable that we'd lose more than a few supporting players along the way.

One X user shared a list of the "forgotten" characters he doesn't expect to see or even hear mentioned in the MCU again, with scooper MTTSH responding with the reveal that at least one of them will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

We've been able to verify that this will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Katy (Awkwafina), which isn't too surprising given the character's close bond with Simu Liu's hero and where we left them in the closing moments of the movie.

In addition, Alex Perez reports that Gorr the God Butcher's resurrected daughter (India Rose Hemsworth), who adopted the name Love at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, will also return for the next big Marvel Studios event movie, and it sounds like she may be integral to the God of Thunder's MCI reintroduction.

In the latest Cosmic Circus Q&A, Perez said he believes Love will be "the one who will alert Thor of the incoming battle, since she’s connected to the cosmic being Eternity, who is being threatened by the current situation."

With so much going on and so many characters sharing the spotlight in Doomsday, we wouldn't anticipate these two having a lot to do in the movie, but something tells us they won't be the only familiar faces highlighted in the post below to return.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America