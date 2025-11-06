AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Channing Tatum Promises "So Much" Gambit Action: "Everyone Is Going To See This Movie"

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Channing Tatum Promises &quot;So Much&quot; Gambit Action: &quot;Everyone Is Going To See This Movie&quot;

Channing Tatum continues to hype-up Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor believes that the next major Marvel Studios event could be the "biggest movie" of the decade...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

With so much secrecy surrounding every Marvel Studios projects - the upcoming Avengers movies, in particular - it can obviously be difficult for the cast to discuss their roles or story details to any significant degree, but Channing Tatum has managed to circumvent this problem by turning himself into a one-man Doomsday hype machine.

The actor, who will return as Gambit after making his MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, has been expressing his excitement for the massive event film in interviews over the past few weeks, and has now told Deadline that he believes Doomsday could end up being the biggest movie of the decade.

"Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie. It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course'. But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years."

"The scope of it, what they're trying to do… what the Russos have cooked up – when I read it, I was just like, 'How are they going to do this?'. It was an Everest of a mountain to climb. I am still in awe," Tatum added. "I do so much action in this movie, but that was just a small part."

It remains to be seen how Remy Lebeau will be utilized in Doomsday (we assume he will be part of the team with the OG X-Men characters), but is there a chance he will also appear in Ryan Reynolds' mysterious mutant team-up movie?

Following a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, MTTSH hinted that this project will indeed be a new X-Force movie.

During a previous interview with Variety, Tatum said that studio executives “really had to wrap their mind around the accent and how people are going to understand him.”

“I’m not gonna go full Cajun,” he added. “[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full Deadpool. They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter.”

Spoilers follow.

Tatum also revealed that he has a "big fight" scene with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom that was intense enough to cause an injury.

"Tatum was sidelined, sitting in for close-ups and allowing his double to take on the heavy stuff. Today, he says, he’s taken the day off his pain meds 'so I wouldn’t be falling asleep on you and drooling. My body doesn’t do well with codeine — and those painkillers the U.K. docs gave me were strong.'”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Of Her Own Fandoms Helped Her Better Understand MCU Fans
Related:

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Of Her Own Fandoms Helped Her Better Understand MCU Fans
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/6/2025, 11:57 AM

Such a crap Gambit. And don’t give me that stupid sh!t about the one supposed Cajun guy who said his accent is great. I’ve spent half my life around these people, and they all think his accent is laughably awful.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/6/2025, 11:59 AM
@DocSpock - Have to agree. Even leaving the accent aside, he looked ridiculous in the costume.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/6/2025, 12:16 PM
@DocSpock -

I loved it...

User Comment Image
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/6/2025, 12:00 PM
I didn't know Gambit had such a chunky build. I know he wants to be Gambit so badly, but so badly he played him. Recast.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 11/6/2025, 12:06 PM
@Linux1172 - My BIGGEST complaint! Like dude, Gambit is lean af. Even though I love Tatum, his face was literally bulging out of his mask. Not to mention... TATUM IS TYPICALLY LEAN AF!

But also, they gotta work on the hair a little too. He gotta have that Pantene Pro-V flow!
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 11/6/2025, 12:03 PM
I'm still very conflicted. Gambit is my favorite Marvel character and although I liked the idea of Tatum taking on the role, I just don't get why Marvel Studios is putting so much effort into non-definitive versions of these characters.

I say non-definitive because they've said after this saga ends, they're working on the X-Men from a fresh slate.

So it's like...why finally give us comic-accurate suits with these guys? Why wouldn't you wait until the MARVEL STUDIOS versions?

But who knows...maybe they're cooking something up that will make sense of it all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 12:08 PM
@Tonic24k - I get what you mean however it’s not like these characters don’t have more comic costumes that could be used for the MCU..

Plus if Feige & Schreier are going for a more “youthful” take then it makes sense they wouldn’t necessarily start with the 90’s costumes or there’s even a big chance that a new actor as Gambit won’t be in those films for awhile aswell.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 12:05 PM
I can definitely understand certain people’s skepticism to an extent about this film whether it be RDJ as Dr Doom or even the Russo’s post EG track record but it’s hard honestly for me to not also have some excitement about it aswell which includes those elements also…

Just on the paper the idea of the Avengers ,FF , X-Men and their respective allies going against Victor Von Doom who is arguably the most iconic Marvel villain is astonishing so I hope the Russos & co do pull it off to the best of their ability and it turns out well.

Anyway , I enjoyed Tatum’s Gambit in DP & W so I’m looking forward to seeing him in action as a slightly dialed back version of the character in this!!.
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 11/6/2025, 12:10 PM
There’s eight billion people on this planet. The VAST majority of them will never be aware this movie exists, much less see it.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/6/2025, 12:11 PM
Cool, but give him his eyes please.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder