AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Sports A Familiar Look In New BTS Video As Filming Begins

Chris Hemsworth is now on set to begin filming his scenes as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and it seems the Aussie actor will be sporting his Thor: Ragnarök look for the movie...

By MarkCassidy - May 01, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Chris Hemsworth is now (or soon will be) filming his scenes as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and stunt performer Bobby Holland Hanton has shared a photo of the actor arriving to the set.

Hemsworth himself followed up with an Instagram video that shows him pounding a punching bag as he gets a bit of last-minute training in for his return as the God of Thunder.

As you can see, Hemsworth is sporting the shorter "Gladiator Thor" hairdo he debuted in Thor: Ragnarök and kept for Avengers: Infinity War. Though there's always a chance he will don the blond wig once he's in front of a camera, this look does line-up with the leaked concept art that did the rounds online a couple of months ago.

We haven't seen or heard from Thor since the events of Thor: Love and Thunder when he adopted Gorr the God Butcher's resurrected daughter. It's assumed that he will be back to lead (or co-lead) the new team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and his forces, but if recent rumors prove accurate, Hemsworth may not be playing the same God of Thunder we remember!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

6 Epic Moments From Jonathan Hickman's AVENGERS And NEW AVENGERS Runs That Should Be Adapted In DOOMSDAY
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 5/1/2025, 8:26 AM
Got that Avengers Infinity War look. Nice.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/1/2025, 9:14 AM
@TheShellyMan - stemmed from ragnarok.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/1/2025, 8:27 AM
I wish we had viking thor for just a tad bit longer
Vigor
Vigor - 5/1/2025, 8:59 AM
@HammerLegFoot - me too
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/1/2025, 8:29 AM
...yay
xfan320
xfan320 - 5/1/2025, 8:29 AM
He's punching the SYMBIOTE!!

BLACK SUIT CONFIRMED!!!



lol jk
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/1/2025, 8:34 AM
Would be great to see Infinity War Thor return. He felt overpowered, but they worked it into the plot nicely was he was absent from the fight so long. Wonder how they'll play it now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 9:02 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yep

Thor has always been a tricky character in the comics to “get right” and that problem has somewhat persisted on the big screen aswell hence him not having perhaps as straightforward of an arc as Steve or Tony did

However if this is indeed the end for Hemsworth , hopefully he’s given a heroic end.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/1/2025, 9:23 AM
@TheVisionary25 - didn't feel like he had a straightforward arc, until he summarized it in Infinity War.

And since the same team from that movie is on Doomsday, I trust them to surprise me again like that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 9:35 AM
@bkmeijer1 - perhaps.

The character was relatively static after the first Thor till AOU hence why they decided to really shake things up and tonally refresh the character with Ragnarok so he didn’t have much growth till then which started his arc of deconstruction & rebuilding.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/1/2025, 8:44 AM
Okay, but how big of a himbo will anti White men Disney liberals make him this time?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/1/2025, 9:40 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You must be very excited right now and jerking off on your computer screen. Chris Hemsworth with no shirt great morning for you.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 5/1/2025, 9:57 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - troll on dipshit
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/1/2025, 9:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Here is MakeAmericaGrea right now at home.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/1/2025, 8:45 AM
hopfully they'll get him playing Fortnite again.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/1/2025, 8:47 AM
Daaaamn Hems got HANDS! 👏🏽 👏🏽
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/1/2025, 8:54 AM
If Chris Claremont is right, this is going to be a gigantic mess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/1/2025, 9:01 AM
He could rock that short cut but it’s more likely imo that he’ll just wear the blonde wig he wears at times for these films.

Anyway I’m interested to see how Thor is in this because even as someone who liked L & T , there’s no denying that some “course correction” is needed after that which I think we’l get in this…

Given it’s under the helm of The Russo’s , I could see him being akin to IW Thor in this (which imo is probably the peak of the character thus far) moreso then EG or anything else but perhaps with the added maturity of being a dad now if they explore his relationship with Love which could give some heart to the film especially if rumors of his sacrifice are true.

User Comment Image
grendelthing
grendelthing - 5/1/2025, 9:04 AM
I doubt very seriously this is any indication of what look they will use in the film. This just looks like his day to day haircut.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/1/2025, 9:15 AM
This short hair darker look is the best aesthetic when hemsworth plays the role. He just seems more regal and badass.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/1/2025, 9:16 AM
Lame
Polaris
Polaris - 5/1/2025, 9:42 AM
But that's just his normal hair
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/1/2025, 9:52 AM

My question is whether the little girl he pretty much adopted be in this.

And who would play that character?
Reginator
Reginator - 5/1/2025, 9:57 AM
@DocSpock - the storyline in that entire movie needs to be viewed as a drunken dream.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/1/2025, 9:52 AM
Bring back FAT THOR and CHICK THOR
SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 5/1/2025, 9:57 AM
You know he's used wigs before right?

