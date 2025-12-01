AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Theory May Explain Why Doctor Doom Resembles Tony Stark - Possible SPOILERS

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Theory May Explain Why Doctor Doom Resembles Tony Stark - Possible SPOILERS

Though we're not sure if this counts as a "rumor," exactly, an intriguing Avengers: Doomsday theory may explain why Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom looks so much like Tony Stark...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2025 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

When it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. was set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, fans initially assumed that this take on the iconic villain would be a Tony Stark variant who went down a dark path. Marvel Studios later appeared to suggest that this would not be the case by making it clear that RDJ will play the Victor Von Doom.

Doom just happening to bear such a striking resemblance to Stark always seemed like a bit of an odd choice, and a very interesting theory doing the rounds online may provide an explanation.

This was apparently posted to Reddit a while ago, and is now being shared by several online scoopers. We're not labelling it a rumor because, as compelling as this is, it might be a bit too convoluted to be worked into a movie that already has so much going on.

Basically, the theory points to He Who Remains "rewriting" Doom into the 616 timeline as Tony Stark. When Iron Man sacrifices himself in Avengers: Endgame and He Who Remain is killed by Sylvie in the Loki season 1 finale, all versions of Doom come back into existence, with the Doom we'll follow in the next Avengers movie regaining his memory.

There's a lot more to it, so have a read at the link below and let us know what you think.

Majestic (we're still not sure whether to trust this guy yet) is also claiming that Doom will gain access to the “Library of the Worlds” in the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Some Interesting New Details About How Marvel Is Handling Surprise Cast Members Revealed
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Some Interesting New Details About How Marvel Is Handling Surprise Cast Members Revealed
The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected!
Recommended For You:

The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 11:34 AM
My theory is that they thought Robert Downey JR would sell movie tickets.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 12/1/2025, 11:42 AM
@InfinitePunches - Yeah, but they could have brought him back as a Tony Stark variant, maybe an evil one like Superior Iron Man or something like that, why did they need to ruin Doom with this sh*t.
Irregular
Irregular - 12/1/2025, 11:44 AM
@InfinitePunches - Alex Perez debunked that and said it was just RDJ's passion that's all 😏.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/1/2025, 11:36 AM
If there's one thing I learned with the MCU, it's that things are often not as complicated. This is such an unnecessarily complicated thing imo.

I'm sticking with Doom being heavily scarred (beyond recognition) in Doomsday, which ends with him taking the face of earth's mightiest hero to cement his claim as God Emperor and to taunt the Avengers of 616 in Secret Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/1/2025, 11:38 AM
@bkmeijer1 - maybe but even that feels a bit too complicated imo.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/1/2025, 12:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda agree. Simplest explanation would be that Doom looks like Tony in the same way Human Torch in D&W looks looks like Steve Rogers.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/1/2025, 11:36 AM
Instead of writing good stories they write convoluted ones for no reason
SethBullock
SethBullock - 12/1/2025, 11:40 AM
This would be one of the dumbest things Marvel could do, so I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be true.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 11:40 AM
Hilariously transparent cash grab casting. It'd be like if they cast Ewan McGregor to play Palpatine in the sequel trilogy. Or Christian Bale as Darkseid.
RokoVII
RokoVII - 12/1/2025, 11:43 AM
Is there a possibilty Downey will have subtle prostetics so Doom does not resemble Stark at all?
SethBullock
SethBullock - 12/1/2025, 11:44 AM
@RokoVII - Why would Marvel pay so much money to RDJ for these movies if nobody could recognize him?
Rpendo
Rpendo - 12/1/2025, 11:49 AM
@SethBullock - because he’s an amazingly talented performer?
RokoVII
RokoVII - 12/1/2025, 12:27 PM
@SethBullock - well Downey has done a few times. But using that logic you wouldnt see actors doing prostetics or mocap etc.
I doubt anyone seeing Avengers Doomsday wont be aware Downey is playing Doom.
hainesy
hainesy - 12/1/2025, 11:49 AM
My theory is that the Russo brothers make good movies and we should wait to see it before we judge anything.
Huskers
Huskers - 12/1/2025, 11:58 AM
@hainesy - Well they made good Avengers movies and Captain America movies, but the rest of their movies sucked, which is kinda why they’re back doing these again. Hopefully they still got it, but the gimmick casting of RDJ as Marvel’s greatest villain I think reasonably causes concern.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 12/1/2025, 12:01 PM
@hainesy - Did you see the electric state?
Vigor
Vigor - 12/1/2025, 11:49 AM
I posted my theory here many times before
But my theory is doom isn't a variant of Tony Stark. Hes actually Tony Stark, scarred from the snap he did at the end of Endgame

His wish when he snapped was to defeat Thanos and be recreated. But eternity (or some other cosmic entity) revived him in another universe, complete with scars, and without his memory. But hes the same vain genius. So in that universe he was Victor and had his own life and called himself Doom
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 12/1/2025, 11:50 AM
Nope. Not buying it. It makes zero sense and cannot be reconciled with the established canon. He Who Remains cannot simply rewrite reality, and he didn't seem to actually have any interest in doing so. He just wanted to control events, and he did so by destroying things that veered off his plan. There is no indication whatsoever that he manipulated events beyond perpetuating his own position by planting information for his younger self. To the contrary, his behavior indicates that he is totally isolated from the rest of humanity for very long periods; and not keeping busy by micromanaging the timeline with or through the TVA.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/1/2025, 11:59 AM
@LeoAtrox1 - man. This guy PAID ATTENTION to loki season 2. Love it 👏🏾
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/1/2025, 11:51 AM
Sounds like a DUMB THEORY
kseven
kseven - 12/1/2025, 11:56 AM
Lol! The overemphasis on Tony Stark is ridiculous.... so now if he dies, it causes a massive cosmic reality bending shift in the multiverse?

Good thing he didn't die in the cave in that first movie then lol
Huskers
Huskers - 12/1/2025, 12:01 PM
Gimmick casting that wreaks of desperation.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/1/2025, 12:11 PM
It’s certainly an interesting theory but I’m not sure why people are trying to bend over backwards to justify RDJ being both Victor & Tony when the multiverse is at play in this…

I honestly just expect it be similar to Chris Evans playing Johnny Storm & also Steve Rogers where they just happen to have the same face but are completely different characters.

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 12/1/2025, 12:13 PM
99% of people have no idea who He Who Remains is, or Sylvie. They won't know what Loki has been up to in the shite series either. There has got to be a good, easy to understand reason why it's RDJ.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 12/1/2025, 12:24 PM
“Majestic (we're still not sure whether to trust this guy yet) is also claiming”

As if credibility has ever been a core tenet of CBM. Lmao. Y’all will post anything from anyone.
PC04
PC04 - 12/1/2025, 12:25 PM
I dunno...sounds whack.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 12/1/2025, 12:31 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder