AVENGERS: Josh Brolin On Potential MCU Return As Thanos; "If Joe Russo Comes To Me... Which He May Have"

Josh Brolin is rumored to return as Thanos in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but The Running Man star isn't quite ready to confirm or deny anything...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Will The Mad Titan return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take his revenge on Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are shaping up to me massive MCU events, and the latter, in particular, could easily wind up being the most ambitious superhero movie ever made. Though quite a few actors/characters have been confirmed to return at this stage, we have heard that Marvel Studios plans to keep (or attempt to keep) a few surprises under wraps until audiences see the movies for themselves, and there's a pretty good chance Thanos will be among them.

A couple of reliable sources have claimed that Thanos is set to return, and Josh Brolin is said to be in talks to reprise the role. We had assumed that the powerful villain would be a part of Secret Wars, but scooper MTTSH has previously indicated he will be back "sooner than we think."

Brolin has addressed his potential MCU return in the past, and while he obviously wasn't about to confirm or deny anything when asked if he'll be back during an interview with ET, The Running Man star did hint that he "may have" been approached with an idea by co-director Joe Russo.

"If Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don't know, and has an idea, then I might acquiesce."

While discussing his past roles with Collider last year, Brolin admitted that he would consider playing Thanos again under the right circumstances - and with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm.

"I’m not kidding — There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.’ It’s like Sicario ; it has to be right. It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4 . But we go back and forth. Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

If Thanos does return, we doubt he'll have a particularly large role, and there's speculation that he may actually fall to Doctor Doom fairly quickly in order to establish how powerful the MCU's new big bad really is. 

Would you like to see more of Josh Brolin as Thanos? Drop us a comment down below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 2:12 PM
Why Joe Russo specifically though lol?.

Kidding aside , going by that response then I think he might be in Doomsday and/or SW tbh & I know what moment exactly…

User Comment Image

Anyway , Brolin’s Thanos was great and remains imo one of the most iconic villains in modern film!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/10/2025, 3:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that would be brutal to see. And it would make the second time Thanos loses to RDJ lol
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 2:50 PM
That means Joe has contacted him, and we will see Brolin one last time between Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Personally, I emjoyed Brolin's take on Thanos, and Infinity War more than Endgame (Endgame is a superb movie, no doubt). Some easter eggs from the first saga will be fun to see. even if it's for just two mins.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/10/2025, 2:50 PM
Really need to see Doom ripping Thanos spine out in full detail.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 3:09 PM
@Spike101 - Once Logan got pissed at Deadpool and said "MOTHER[frick]ER," IMO that opened the door for Marvel/Disney to recreate that sequence on-film.

To add some extra vibes on it, maybe make a quick callback to Kang's "Have I killed you before?" line in regard to RDJ looking like Stark. (I hope we get at least ONE funny about that situation because Marvel dropped the ball on a "Beard Brothers" mention between Stark and Strange).
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/10/2025, 3:25 PM
@JayLemleAgain3X - sounds perfect!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 11/10/2025, 2:56 PM
Yea, He's in Secret Wars for sure.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 11/10/2025, 3:14 PM
I’d rather see him return as Cable. Or both. Why not? If RDJ can be both Stark and Doom, then Brolin could easily play both Thanos and Cable. Just make his Cable look bigger and taller. And give him actual gray hair. Not that slicked back dark hair.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/10/2025, 3:20 PM
Secret wars for sure. There isn't really many others

