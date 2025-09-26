IRON MAN 3 Director Believes Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Will "Singlehandedly Reinvigorate" The Genre

Iron Man 3 director Shane Black has shared his take on Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, arguing that the Oscar-winner will likely save comic book movies...

By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: ComicBook.com

While some of the creative decisions made in 2013's Iron Man 3 proved a tad divisive, the movie grossed over $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office (the first MCU solo outing to achieve that accolade) and cemented Robert Downey Jr. as the franchise's biggest draw. 

Filmmaker Shane Black, who had worked with Downey on 2005's Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, was at the helm of the Marvel Studios threequel. He didn't return to the MCU after that, but there was never an Iron Man 4 for him to come back to.

Instead, Downey lent his star power to movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, before bidding farewell to Tony Stark in 2019's Avengers: Endgame

The Oscar-winning Oppenheimer actor will return to the MCU in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, where he'll play the villainous Doctor Doom. 

Talking to ComicBook.com, Black shared his thoughts on Downey's new role. "I think he’s going to singlehandedly reinvigorate the entire comic book movie industry with that," the director stated. "I mean, it seemed like at first a cynical idea, you know, 'Oh, let’s just go back to the well of the one guy that seems to always save us.' But it’s going to work. It’s really going to work."

"And he’s brought to it...I’m not at liberty to say anything, not that I know. I’m thrilled because I’m first in line to see that," Black continued. "I haven’t seen all the Marvel movies. I’ll see that one first."

If Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers plan to remain faithful to the comics, then Downey won't remove his mask as Doom (even when he becomes God Doom in Secret Wars, his face remains horribly scarred). That's going to make the marketing campaign very interesting. 

Either way, Downey will be a big draw for moviegoers, especially when Avengers: Doomsday's confirmed cast is so far comprised mostly of characters who starred in blockbusters that underperformed at the box office. Short of some huge new additions in the coming months, this one will need all the help it can get to reignite interest in the MCU.

Are you excited to see Downey's take on Doctor Doom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 9/26/2025, 2:08 PM
Anyway...
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/26/2025, 2:09 PM
"If Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers plan to remain faithful to the comics, then Downey won't remove his mask as Doom"

Come on man. You know that aint gonna happen.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/26/2025, 2:39 PM
@Feralwookiee - Still reckon the tease in F4 will be when he gets Franklin to heal his scarred face and when he does more than that and changes the appearance of it completely to that of Tony realises his powers are way beyond JUST healing thus the kidnapping. Simple and effective reason why he looks like Iron Man but ISN'T a Variant of him, allows his face to be seen more and eventualy can returned to his scarred and masked normal appearance at a latter point for post Secret Wars.

I know some will hate that cos some hate everything but if well executed within a great narrative I'm cool with something like that, Stark Variant I am not.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 9/26/2025, 2:10 PM
Same vibes as my mate Gunn saying The Flash was the best superhero movie he'd even seen
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 9/26/2025, 3:18 PM
@BrainySleep - Why? Gunn was about to become head of the company and couldn’t be seen to speak out of turn on DC’s properties….Shane Black has absolutely nothing to gain by saying this, just seems like his honest opinion
Mongrol
Mongrol - 9/26/2025, 2:14 PM


I Believe
GenD
GenD - 9/26/2025, 2:16 PM
He will single handedlly reinvigorate interest in Avengers Doomsday no doubt. But not everything will be that level of quality.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/26/2025, 2:20 PM
Guys. They already said Secret Wars is a reboot. We do NOT have to watch this.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/26/2025, 2:33 PM
@InfinitePunches - Nobody has to watch anything, but if they are potentialy good to great films and love the genre why write them off before watching even a trailer or skip them I can never get me head around when we all should be CBM fans else why are we here?

Also however, we don't know how much of a reboot Secret Wars will be, closest official word was a reset not reboot thus most the history remains intact and most the established characters likely to remain. There will just be some tweeking of the known history for most humans on the soft-rebooted/merged timelines 616 and part of that being there was always mutants even if established heroes know they didn't exist/have powers prior to Doomsday on the sacred timeline (that and some dead characters like T'Challa may return with a recast).
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/26/2025, 2:21 PM
No this slop won't. But of course a paid actor would market their own movie. The Superhero movie genre is DEAD. Time for a reboot.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/26/2025, 2:25 PM

This may be somewhat true.

But, after Secret Wars if they go back to making garbage like The Marvels, Thor 4, FalCap BNW, etc., they will fall right back down in the dumps.

When the general audience goes to a movie, they want entertainment, not a social engineering punch in the face message movie.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 9/26/2025, 2:27 PM
Rewatched Iron Man 3 a couple of days ago, and it's still a fun film to revisit. A lot of highlights that still hold up to this day. Stark taking Ivan Vanko's advice in creating drones, the Mandarin twist, the post-Avengers traumatic symptoms, and Killian being a better and smarter villain than all the Iron Man villains before him.


Despite being robbed of the potentially epic cladh between Stark and the actual Mandarin, it proved Marvel is capable of producing the post-Avengers films that are effective on their own, until they made films like Quantumania and Brave New World.
Huskers
Huskers - 9/26/2025, 2:28 PM
Translation: I’m hoping to get more work from Disney!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/26/2025, 2:36 PM
Ok Shane , I like your work (with the exception of The Predator) but let’s calm down there shall we even though I know you are just trying to hype up your boy RDJ lol.

I will say that while I am interested in seeing the dynamics & relationships of the various characters announced for Doomsday as of now ,RDJ as Doom is definitely the main selling point to me with a mixture of curiosity , dread and some actual genuine excitement…

Say whatever you want about the casting & the reasons for it but there’s no denying RDJ is one of the best actors currently working with tons of talent who will likely kill it as Doom this I’m excited to see his take & version of it.

Anyway in regards to Black himself , Play Dirty seems like it could be fun (even if I’m not a big Mark Wahlberg fan and still wish Downey was playing the lead as originally announced) so I’ll definitely give it a shot!!.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/26/2025, 2:43 PM
Shane Black is a fantastic story-teller, so I'm inclined to trust him.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/26/2025, 2:48 PM
User Comment Image
Biggums
Biggums - 9/26/2025, 2:50 PM
As a director, would I say otherwise?
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/26/2025, 3:20 PM
Is this same person said fantastic flour will make billion easy ?

