"Look Hard...": Russo Brothers Share A Cryptic New Photo From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set

Ahead of Avengers: Endgame's release, the Russo Brothers shared a behind-the-scenes photo on social media that, upon closer inspection, seemed to spell out "ENDGAME." Now, we have another from the filmmakers for Avengers: Doomsday, and...well, we're stumped.

That might be an Avengers "A" on the left-hand side, but it's otherwise hard to say what the duo is hinting at here. It's worth remembering that their Avengers: Endgame tease was on the set where The Hulk used the Infinity Gauntlet to snap the rest of the universe back into existence.

With that in mind, this location might be just as crucial. Unfortunately, until we see Avengers: Doomsday next December, that's TBD.

Following March's casting announcement, Marvel Studios has yet to share anything from Avengers: Doomsday. The studio has successfully stopped set photos from leaking any big reveals or cast members, unlike Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While it's too soon for promo art to surface, there have been a couple of noteworthy leaks in recent weeks; those include our first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the costumes worn by the movie's 28 lead characters.

"We did so many of those movies in a row that you sort of forget about the pressure," Joe Russo said earlier this year. "The job is so all-encompassing and so intense that you can’t really think about, 'Well, what are people going to feel or think about this?' All you can think about is, 'Is this a good story that we want to tell or not? Why are we doing it?'"

In fact, it was falling in love with the story they created that sold the Russos on reassembling the Avengers. "So we’re exclusively focused on the storytelling right now," he continued. "And that’s the thing that brought us back - an idea for a story where we went, 'That’s a really, really interesting story to tell.'"

The filmmaker added, "And now we’re just focused on executing that idea. Pressure and fear usually make for very poor decision-making. So hopefully we just stay calm and keep making the stories the way we like to see them."

See if you can decipher this Avengers: Doomsday tease by examining the Instagram post below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.