MCU Actor's Canceled Comic Con Appearance Leads To A Fresh Wave Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Speculation

With so much intrigue surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, it should come as no surprise to learn that an actor’s cancelled convention appearance has ignited another wave of speculation among MCU fans.

By JoshWilding - Nov 12, 2025 11:11 AM EST
With it all but officially confirmed that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash next month, MCU fans are eager for Marvel Studios to finally reveal the rest of the movie's cast.

While the list below is impressive, it has some big omissions, including three actors who were reported to have joined the cast by the trades. Those are Chris Evans (Captain America), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). 

Will Marvel Studios do another chair reveal, announcing the rest of the ensemble? While it certainly wouldn't hurt, having a few big names surprise fans in upcoming trailers may ultimately be enough (especially as that previous four-hour announcement was directed at die-hard fans, rather than casual moviegoers). 

Recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright suggested that she's in the midst of reshoots for Avengers: Doomsday. We've also heard rumblings that they're ongoing, meaning those previously announced—and those not—are likely on set right now filming. 

Captain America: The First Avenger and What If...? star Hayley Atwell was supposed to appear at this weekend's Liverpool Comic Con. However, the event's organisers have since announced that she's had to pull out due to being needed for shooting on an undisclosed project over the weekend. 

While she does have Empire City on the way, it seems likely that this is for Avengers: Doomsday. Reshoots will probably continue into early 2026 as tweaks are made and to accommodate the different schedules of actors. Given what we've heard about Doctor Doom targeting Steve Rogers for the damage he did to the Multiverse in Avengers: Endgame, it makes sense for Peggy to play a pivotal role here. 

Previously, Atwell shared disappointment with how the Captain Carter Variant she played in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was handled. 

Reflecting on her "blink and you miss me" cameo as a member of the Illuminati, Atwell said she took "umbrage on the fact that she has that brilliant line, 'I could do this all day,' then she's Frisbee'd to death with her own shield, and I'm like, 'she's so undermined.''' It just got...pulled out from her. And it's a kind of...a funny moment."

Do you think Atwell has cancelled this appearance to return to the Avengers: Doomsday set? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 11:55 AM
Hayley’s cancellation could definitely be for Doomsday but I think it’s likely that it’s moreso Empire City which she is starring in with Gerard Butler or even a different project since they do say it’s undisclosed…

Anyway if she is back as MCU Peggy or a variant , I would be cool with that since I like her as an actress and her version(s) of that character tbh.

User Comment Image

Honestly , she might be my favorite female character in that universe or atleast up there!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/12/2025, 12:47 PM


So no Star Lord. No Rocket led GotG? Boo!

