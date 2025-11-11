MCU Rumor Roundup: Thor's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role, Trailer Update, BLADE Release Date Latest, And More

The next two years look set to be pretty quiet for Marvel Studios. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is the only Marvel Television series confirmed for 2027, while we have only three movies—Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars—heading our way between now and 2028.

That hasn't stopped the rumours coming in thick and fast, of course, and we have some big updates today courtesy of The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

So, enough preamble; in today's MCU rumour roundup, we're sharing news on Avengers: Doomsday, Blade, VisionQuest, and more, but be warned that spoilers for Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga likely follow...

While Gamora isn't expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, her presence in the MCU—remember, she's now a Variant from 2014— "will be used as an example regarding how the barriers between the universes have been eroding."

As for Star-Lord, while he was "previously supposed to be involved" in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems his status for the movie is now less certain.

With Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell all but confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is "still keeping a lot of OG characters in the dark." If they're featured in the upcoming trailer, it will be similar to the way Professor X was teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' sneak peeks.

When it comes to whether that sneak peek will show the new team or preview the movie's team, it's said we can expect "both."

Much has been said about Thor being one of Avengers: Doomsday's leads, and Perez has learned that his arc "starts as a subplot but joins in at a much earlier moment than the 3rd act, like he did in Infinity War." He adds that the God of Thunder "really goes through it" during the movie. "To quote Frank Ocean," the scooper writes, "what’s a God to a non-believer?"

Other vague hints include the Maximoff family's ability to create pocket dimensions, Shuri's attempts to remove the Mind Stone from Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, while retaining his personality and memories, being a plot point in VisionQuest, and plans for Hulk to remain savage in Avengers: Doomsday.

Netflix's Defenders are supposedly still "fair game to come back" following the news that Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Blade was originally set to be released in theaters earlier this month. Now, Perez reports, "It’s taking a minute because they wanted to push it back into the next saga. It will come to fruition; don’t you worry about that."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.