MCU Rumor Roundup: Thor's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role, Trailer Update, BLADE Release Date Latest, And More

A new wave of MCU rumours has found its way online today, including new Avengers: Doomsday details, an update on the movie's trailers, and the latest on projects like Blade and VisionQuest. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Nov 11, 2025 12:11 PM EST
The next two years look set to be pretty quiet for Marvel Studios. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is the only Marvel Television series confirmed for 2027, while we have only three movies—Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars—heading our way between now and 2028. 

That hasn't stopped the rumours coming in thick and fast, of course, and we have some big updates today courtesy of The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez. 

So, enough preamble; in today's MCU rumour roundup, we're sharing news on Avengers: Doomsday, Blade, VisionQuest, and more, but be warned that spoilers for Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga likely follow...

  • While Gamora isn't expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, her presence in the MCU—remember, she's now a Variant from 2014—"will be used as an example regarding how the barriers between the universes have been eroding."
  • As for Star-Lord, while he was "previously supposed to be involved" in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems his status for the movie is now less certain.

  • With Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell all but confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is "still keeping a lot of OG characters in the dark." If they're featured in the upcoming trailer, it will be similar to the way Professor X was teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' sneak peeks. 
  • When it comes to whether that sneak peek will show the new team or preview the movie's team, it's said we can expect "both."

  • Much has been said about Thor being one of Avengers: Doomsday's leads, and Perez has learned that his arc "starts as a subplot but joins in at a much earlier moment than the 3rd act, like he did in Infinity War." He adds that the God of Thunder "really goes through it" during the movie. "To quote Frank Ocean," the scooper writes, "what’s a God to a non-believer?"

  • Other vague hints include the Maximoff family's ability to create pocket dimensions, Shuri's attempts to remove the Mind Stone from Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, while retaining his personality and memories, being a plot point in VisionQuest, and plans for Hulk to remain savage in Avengers: Doomsday.

  • Netflix's Defenders are supposedly still "fair game to come back" following the news that Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

  • Blade was originally set to be released in theaters earlier this month. Now, Perez reports, "It’s taking a minute because they wanted to push it back into the next saga. It will come to fruition; don’t you worry about that."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/11/2025, 12:39 PM
I want that Blade movie so bad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/11/2025, 12:46 PM
I wouldn’t be surprised if they indeed cracked Blade awhile ago but decided to push it back to post SW , not only for just a fresh start but also to better integrate the concept of vampires into the new-ish MCU that we’ll likely get after that event.

If so then I am cool with that and honestly might have a pick for the director aswell…

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/11/2025, 12:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - how do humans ever walk the streets in the MCU or comics lol gotta deal with Vampires and all kinds of stuff. Never stay in new york

View Recorder