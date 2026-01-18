"Not Everyone's [In It]": Three AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Weigh In On Whether They'll Be In The Movie

Avengers: Doomsday boasts a massive cast, but it seems at least three familiar faces may not be among those assembling in theaters this December.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show in the UK, Idris Elba (Thor: Love and Thunder), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) and Martin Freeman (Black Panther) all denied that they'll appear in the movie.

The host put it to them that "everyone" is in Avengers: Doomsday, prompting Freeman to respond, "Apparently, not. Not everyone's [in it]." Mosaku chimed in to jokingly declare, "Rude!" before Elba reminded Norton, "My character died, Graham."

Of the three, Mosaku not reprising her role as Hunter B-15 is the biggest surprise. The character is a pivotal part of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and played a key supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Still, we'd bet on her having something to do in Avengers: Doomsday, especially as she doesn't actually deny her return here.

As for Elba's Heimdall, he's very much dead and currently residing in Valhalla. The hero arguably isn't needed for this story, unless the plan is to visit an alternate reality Asgard. The actor and character were always underutilised in the MCU, so it would be preferable for that not to happen yet again.

Finally, the last time we saw Freeman as Everett Ross, he was waking up in the Skrull base in Secret Invasion after being replaced. Given the largely negative response to that series, it's not a plot point Avengers: Doomsday should waste time on (though we do hope to see Ross in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3).

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.