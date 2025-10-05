Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Reunite For New Advert Ahead Of AVENGERS Return

Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, and while Tom Holland's Spider-Man has not been officially confirmed to appear, he is expected to have a role in the movie. Even if Spidey doesn't swing by in Doomsday, he will definitely be back for Secret Wars.

Ahead of their big-screen reunion, both actors have joined forces for a collaboration between Holland's alcohol-free larger, BERO, and Downey Jr.'s Happy Coffee brand.

Tony Stark and Peter Parker developed a close bond during the Infinity Saga, with the Armored Avenger taking on a mentor/father figure role for the younger hero. We're not exactly sure what kind of dynamic Doom and Parker will have, but it's been rumored that the villain will use the fact that he so closely resembles Stark to his advantage, possibly in an attempt to gain Peter and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes' trust.

You can check out the advert at the link below.

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunited to tease a collaboration between their BERO and Happy Coffee brands



pic.twitter.com/4jRbwUiBZZ — ScreenTime (@screentime) October 5, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America