RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Will Feature A SPIDER-MAN, After All - But Which One?

Spider-Man has proven to be the MCU's biggest draw during the Multiverse Saga, and while Marvel Studios gets a cut of the profits, the movies remain a co-production with Sony Pictures.

The web-slinger will finally return in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, we're hearing conflicting reports about whether Tom Holland's Peter Parker is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. He's a street-level superhero now, so a team-up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes to battle a Multiversal threat like Doctor Doom somewhat contradicts his new status quo.

It also wouldn't be the worst idea to keep Spidey away from a villain who wears his fallen mentor's face (for now, at least).

Still, it's hard to imagine Spidey not swinging into at least one of the next Avengers movies, and even harder to believe that Marvel Studios wouldn't reunite the three Spider-Men in its Multiverse Saga finale.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in to say, "There IS a Spider-Man in Doomsday." Unfortunately, the insider didn't elaborate on which one, but the way they're playing coy here suggests it won't necessarily be Tom Holland's wall-crawling Variant.

Seeing Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield alongside the Avengers and X-Men would be an undeniable thrill for fans who have spent literal decades dreaming of seeing Maguire, for example, swinging into action alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Holland is bound to show up in Avengers: Secret Wars to get his black suit in time for Spider-Man 5, and there's surely a way for Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers to balance Peter Parker's new street-level status with these Multiversal adventures (it worked on the page).

We'll have to wait and see, but it's clear that many Avengers: Doomsday cast members are being kept under wraps. The movie needs to establish the MCU's big bad in Doctor Doom, and set the stage for what many fans expect will be a sequel set on "Battleworld." With that in mind, there may indeed only be room for one Spider-Man.

Which Spidey Variant would you like to see take centre stage in the next Avengers movie?

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.