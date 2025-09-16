RUMOR: Marvel Intends To Keep Some AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Characters Under Wraps Until The Movie's Release

Back in March, Marvel Studios officially announced the start of production on Avengers: Doomsday with a five-hour live-stream revealing the names of 27 main cast members.

Some were expected, others has been rumored, and a few - such as the OG X-Men actors - came as a surprise, but there were several names conspicuous by their absence.

Marvel has strongly hinted that a second announcement is on the way, but even if we do get another batch of chairs confirming the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Elizabeth Olsen, etc, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez believes the studio intends to keep certain actors/characters under wraps until fans are sitting down to watch the movie.

"Some of these characters are new, some of these characters are old, and some are legacy."

"The goal is not to reveal them until the release of Doomsday," he adds. "Even if I did mention who they were planning to involve, we’d be stuck in this limbo of will they/won’t they for the next year or so. But most of the characters that haven’t been officially announced have either been rumored by me, other scoopers, or YouTubers."

This isn't the first time we've heard that at least a couple of characters will be making their MCU debuts in Doomsday, with previous rumors pointing to The Beyonder (unlikely), and possibly some of the upcoming X-Men reboot's cast members.

One thing is for certain: Doomsday and Secret Wars are both shaping up to be massive films. Do you have faith that Joe and Anthony Russo will be able to pull ut off? Let us know in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America