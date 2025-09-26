RUMOR: New Details On Florence Pugh's Role As Yelena Belova In Next AVENGERS And SPIDER-MAN Movies Revealed

We have some additional details about the extent of Florence Pugh's role as Yelena Belova in the next Avengers movies, along with an update on her Spider-Man: Brand New Day cameo. You can learn more here!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 26, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As the end of the Multiverse Saga beckons, all eyes are on Marvel Studios to see how it ends a surprisingly hit-and-miss, often divisive, era of storytelling. 

Avengers: Endgame helmers the Russo Brothers have returned to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and the expectation is that we'll get a soft reboot in the latter's aftermath. With that, the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man will all exist on the same timeline. That was hard to fathom even five short years ago. 

Most fans seem to agree that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova ranks among the best characters to come out of this Saga. The British actress has so far stolen the show in Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thunderbolts*, and now leads The New Avengers alongside Bucky Barnes. 

It's been reported that she'll also appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and scooper @MyTimeToShineH is today reporting, "Yelena will have a HUGE role in both Avengers films and a few scenes in Spider-Man Brand New Day."

We have no idea what brings together Peter Parker and Yelena in the next Spider-Man movie, but perhaps she's looking to expand the ranks of the New Avengers? 

As for her role in the upcoming Avengers movies, we know Yelena will assemble her team in Doomsday; meanwhile, leaked concept art has suggested she'll be among those serving Doctor Doom in his new "Battleworld" reality. 

The insider has also shared a familiar rumour by noting that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is indeed set to appear in Doomsday and Secret Wars. If previous rumours are to be believed, she'll be portrayed as Doctor Doom's "bride," and perhaps even the daughter of Magneto on Earth 10005.  

Back to Yelena, and when we last saw her, she was shocked to see the Fantastic Four's Excelsior spaceship rocketing toward Earth. In a new promo for the Digital release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, you may spot a familiar website...

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

