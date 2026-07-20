There Is One Interesting Detail You May Have Missed On The New Avengers: Doomsday Poster

Earlier today, Marvel Studios finally broke the internet with the release of the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. At the time of writing, this trailer has already reached an astonishing 15 million views in just under 5 hours on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel alone.

Along with the trailer's release, saw the first official poster for the film. As shared by our own Josh Wilding, it appears to confirm a largely speculated plot detail, which you can read about in his article here.

However, after taking a closer look at the poster, especially the tapestry in front of Doom, I noticed a scene from a previous Marvel Studios movie that you all may find interesting.

Take a look at the section that's located just to the right of Doom's hand that is holding his mask:

This appears to be a depiction of the famous "snap" from Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

We have heard for quite some time now that the motive for Doom in Avengers: Doomsday would be caused by Steve Rogers when he returned the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in time, at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Could the snap be the actual cause of all the chaos that ensues in Avengers: Doomsday, which sets Doom out on his path for revenge? It does seem odd that this would be the only moment from any previous MCU film depicted on this tapestry... At the end of the day, though, this is Marvel Studios, and given that we have Robert Downey Jr returning to the MCU with the next installment, it could just be a clever little nod by the marketing department.

Regardless of how you feel about this new trailer, or the film itself, there's no doubt this movie is about to blow the box office wide open come December. Numerous posts, comments, and videos have already been posted across social media, stating the Thursday night previews on December 17th are widely sold out, with Friday showings also becoming scarce for tickets.

Sound off below whether you think this is just a clever easter egg, or perhaps a deeper meaning to that big moment from Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Doomsday follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejia