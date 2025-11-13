Will Elizabeth Olsen REALLY Sit Out AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's The Latest On That And "Female" Doctor Doom

Will Elizabeth Olsen REALLY Sit Out AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's The Latest On That And &quot;Female&quot; Doctor Doom

Following Elizabeth Olsen's claims that she won't return as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, we have an update from a reliable source. There's also news on the female Doctor Doom Variant rumour...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Much has been said about Elizabeth Olsen's supposed return as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, with it strongly hinted that Victor Von Doom might take Wanda Maximoff as his bride (likely to manipulate her into helping him reshape the Multiverse to his liking).

There's precedent for that in the comics—Doom intended to marry an amnesiac Wanda and steal her powers in Avengers: The Children's Crusade—but Elizabeth Olsen has recently claimed that she won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday

With a movie like this one in a constant state of flux, should we believe the actress? Well, the @ScarletWitchUpd account on X (which was a hugely reliable source for Scarlet Witch-related Agatha All Along updates) has chimed in today, and many of you probably won't like what they had to say.

"Sheʼs not lying. She wasnʼt in it last time I checked," they said of Olsen. "Hopefully, it changes with the additional photography." That's a very good point, because Marvel Studios will almost certainly make some big changes to Avengers: Doomsday when reshoots take place next year.

Whether that will include the Scarlet Witch's addition to the story is TBD. "Well, I can’t," Olsen said when it was put to her that fans can see her returning as the character in Avengers: Doomsday. "Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken."

"I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure," the actress continued. "I’m not really interested in just jumping from franchise to franchise. I’m hoping to make things that are more reflective of culture and our time."

When we last saw Wanda, she'd been buried beneath Mount Wundagore after going on a murderous rampage through the Multiverse. Resolving that in Avengers: Doomsday could be a big ask, but there might be space to address her fate in VisionQuest or Avengers: Secret Wars, for example.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has also shared an update, this time about his recent comments suggesting we'll see a female Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movie. "There ARE multiple Dooms, but are they variants, Doombots, members of a Doom cult or maybe all of the above? That’s still unclear," he explained. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Elizabeth Olsen Has No Idea When She'll Return As The Scarlet Witch - But It Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

Elizabeth Olsen Has "No Idea" When She'll Return As The Scarlet Witch - But It Won't Be In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Get Major Shooting Updates (Including When Reshoots Will REALLY Take Place)
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Get Major Shooting Updates (Including When Reshoots Will REALLY Take Place)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 4:18 PM
This is "Doom" fella is sounding more and more like a race swapped Kang
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/13/2025, 4:19 PM
I can see her covering up that she gets unburied in visionquest. That needs to happen first, it would be too much exposition to cram in Doomsday
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 11/13/2025, 4:21 PM
Female Doom? Sounds woke.

Reboot the DCU, MCU AND Snyderverse.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/13/2025, 4:23 PM
@TheVisionary26 - Reboot that last bit of your senternce

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/13/2025, 4:22 PM
Probably only a matter of time before we get a Wanda vs. Doom rivalry like the comics.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/13/2025, 4:26 PM
She isnt an announced cast member so yes. Those not announced will have 2 minute cameos at the end to bridge Secret Wars. The cast is the cast. Dont even expect Deadpool to show up till the very end.
gambgel
gambgel - 11/13/2025, 4:40 PM
There is no way the Russo and Feige left out the iconic female X-Men AND also fan favorite Scarlet Witch.

this would be one of the dumbest decisions ever made on a big comic book movie.

Storm, Jean and Wanda deserve and must be on a big crossover like this. As simple as that. This is the very first huge all Marvel crossover on the big screen (three iconic teams together for the very first time) how on earth will you make it leaving three of the most iconic and beloved female characters from Marvel comics?
Its just not right, neither smart.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 4:43 PM
Haven’t these various scoopers been the one to say that Wanda would be in the film though have never agreed on the “how” of it all exactly?.

I really does feel like people like MTTSH & DanielRPK specifically throw shit at the wall to see what sticks or maybe even hear an early idea that was discussed and run with it like it will be in the final product.

Anyway in regards to this “Female” Doom , I could see us getting the Parliament of Doom from the comics which are variants of him or the Black Swans that served Doom under his alias of “Rabum Alal…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

They could be Doombots but idk if he would gender them lol.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder