Will Elizabeth Olsen REALLY Sit Out AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? Here's The Latest On That And "Female" Doctor Doom

Much has been said about Elizabeth Olsen's supposed return as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, with it strongly hinted that Victor Von Doom might take Wanda Maximoff as his bride (likely to manipulate her into helping him reshape the Multiverse to his liking).

There's precedent for that in the comics—Doom intended to marry an amnesiac Wanda and steal her powers in Avengers: The Children's Crusade—but Elizabeth Olsen has recently claimed that she won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

With a movie like this one in a constant state of flux, should we believe the actress? Well, the @ScarletWitchUpd account on X (which was a hugely reliable source for Scarlet Witch-related Agatha All Along updates) has chimed in today, and many of you probably won't like what they had to say.

"Sheʼs not lying. She wasnʼt in it last time I checked," they said of Olsen. "Hopefully, it changes with the additional photography." That's a very good point, because Marvel Studios will almost certainly make some big changes to Avengers: Doomsday when reshoots take place next year.

Whether that will include the Scarlet Witch's addition to the story is TBD. "Well, I can’t," Olsen said when it was put to her that fans can see her returning as the character in Avengers: Doomsday. "Honestly, I do wait. I want to see [her] return in this role because I think what they’ve done with her is really great, and I love the journey she’s taken."

"I think it’s always a fun one to get to go back into, and I just have no idea how or when, for sure," the actress continued. "I’m not really interested in just jumping from franchise to franchise. I’m hoping to make things that are more reflective of culture and our time."

When we last saw Wanda, she'd been buried beneath Mount Wundagore after going on a murderous rampage through the Multiverse. Resolving that in Avengers: Doomsday could be a big ask, but there might be space to address her fate in VisionQuest or Avengers: Secret Wars, for example.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has also shared an update, this time about his recent comments suggesting we'll see a female Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movie. "There ARE multiple Dooms, but are they variants, Doombots, members of a Doom cult or maybe all of the above? That’s still unclear," he explained.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.