AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - Every Actor And Character Confirmed To Appear In The 2027 MCU Movie

All eyes are currently on next December's Avengers: Doomsday, especially with the first teaser trailer expected to arrive within the next month. However, Avengers: Secret Wars is arguably even more intriguing; the movie will reboot the MCU, leading to a new world shared by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. We're also expecting it to feature a lot of cameos. We're still two years away from the Multiverse Saga finale arriving in theaters, but many actors have already been officially added to its cast. With Sadie Sink the latest surprise addition, we're now recapping every actor and character confirmed for Avengers: Secret Wars. You can check them out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

16. Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic) Pedro Pascal's return for Avengers: Secret Wars was confirmed by Kevin Feige at last year's San Diego Comic-Con. Leaked concept art has shown the leader of the Fantastic Four in chains before Doctor Doom and his royal court on Battleworld.



15. Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom) Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is set to serve as the big bad of both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. His return in the 2027 movie is a given, and the sequel is where we expect to see him ruling over a new reality as its King.



14. Sadie Sink (TBA) A recent report from Deadline confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink will shoot scenes for Avengers: Secret Wars next year. We still don't know who she's playing, but the prevailing theory is that Sink will portray the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.



13. Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent) Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent is now a member of the New Avengers and was announced as part of the Avengers: Secret Wars cast at Comic-Con in 2024. We can only speculate about what the former Captain America's role will be at this early stage.



12. Lewis Pullman (The Sentry) When we last saw Lewis Pullman's "Bob," he had vowed not to use his powers for fear of unleashing The Void. Rumours persist that The Sentry will be a big part of Doctor Doom's plan, and Pullman's involvement was also announced at Comic-Con.



11. Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) Benedict Cumberbatch has gone back and forth about plans for Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday, but has since confirmed that he's "in a lot" of Avengers: Secret Wars. Could he end up serving as a reluctant ally to Victor Von Doom?



10. Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) Another Comic-Con addition, Sebastian Stan's journey as Bucky Barnes will continue in Avengers: Secret Wars. There are rumblings that he'll finally suit up as Captain America, potentially meaning the actor will play a Variant in the movie.



9. Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman) Like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby was added to the Avengers: Secret Wars cast by Kevin Feige last summer. Back to the leaked concept art, and Sue was shown standing alongside Doom and her son, Franklin Richards, mirroring the 2015 Secret Wars comic book.



8. Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) As co-leader of the New Avengers alongside Bucky Barnes, we're not exactly surprised that Yelena Belova will be back for Avengers: Secret Wars. In concept art, we've seen the Black Widow as part of Doom's court, seemingly serving as one of the villain's guards.



7. Anthony Mackie (Captain America) Captain America: Brave New World didn't really do right by its lead, but we have faith in the Russo Brothers making up for that. Sam Wilson's role is a mystery to us, though Anthony Mackie himself has confirmed he'll shoot Avengers: Secret Wars next summer.



6. Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Secret Wars, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is obviously going to continue playing The Thing in that movie. In the comics, Doom turned Ben Grimm into the wall that guarded his castle on Battleworld.



5. Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter) Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell are both set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the latter has inked a deal for Avengers: Secret Wars. Could we see her suit up as Captain Carter again? If so, here's hoping she gets more to do.



4. David Harbour (Red Guardian) It's hard to imagine David Harbour being a huge part of either Doomsday or Secret Wars, as Red Guardian is primarily comic relief. Still, there are rumours that the character will team up with The Thing in the latter movie (which should be a lot of fun).



3. Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) Well, we couldn't have the Fantastic Three, could we? Joseph Quinn will also reprise his role as the Human Torch in Avengers: Secret Wars, and concept art has shown him locked in Doom's dungeon, where he's being constantly doused in water.



2. Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) While Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost was also announced for Avengers: Secret Wars at Comic-Con, we can't figure out what she'll bring to this movie. Her being part of the final battle with Doom makes sense, but we wouldn't bank on much beyond that.

